In a judicial filing on Friday, Britney Spears' father said that the conservator assigned to look after her personal needs informed him that she is "mentally sick" and might be forced into psychiatric treatment.

In a July 9 phone call, Jamie Spears' interim conservator of the person, Jodi Montgomery, voiced worry about the pop singer's mental health, according to the document, which is connected to his prospective removal as conservator of his daughter's estate. Montgomery, responding via her lawyer, Lauriann Wright, claimed she did raise "concerns" about Britney Spears' "general mental health," but that Jamie Spears misrepresents what Montgomery said to him regarding a possible 5150 psychiatric stay.

Britney's lawyer petitioned to remove Jamie as the singer's conservator

According to documents acquired by HollywoodLife on August 6, Jamie also defended himself after Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a petition to have him removed as her conservator as soon as possible.

Jamie's lawyers submitted the new filings in the Los Angeles Superior Court. They were presented a day after Britney's lawyer requested an earlier hearing for the "Toxic" singer on August 23, rather than September, from the court in the case.

While Jamie's attorneys do not object to a faster hearing, they claim that Mathew's efforts to remove Britney's father as her conservator are "simply without basis." Mathew had filed paperwork to have Jamie replaced as quickly as possible by CPA Jason Rubin.

Jamie reacted in his statement to accusations that removing him from Britney's conservatorship was crucial to her mental health. He specifically mentioned Jodi's assertions in previously filed court filings that Jamie's continued conservatorship of Britney was harmful to her mental health.

He said that since August 2018, when he hired Jodi to be Britney's care manager, he had no control over her medical treatments or services. After her June 23 testimony, he said Jodi informed him the singer was "mentally sick."

Jamie insists that despite his conflicts with Jodi and Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, he would do anything to help his daughter. Britney had requested that her father be removed from her conservatorship earlier this week.

Per ET Online, Britney has asked Jason Rubin to act as a temporary conservator in his place. According to the document, Britney can regain some semblance of her "life back" if Jamie decides to put his daughter's well-being first and accept a conclusion that does not even need him to admit guilt.

It further states that if Jamie chooses to put his self-interest first by resisting his ultimate removal, this court might consider that fact while deciding whether or not to suspend Jamie until the result of that litigation. Quotes from Britney's June 23 and July 14 sworn testimony are also included in the document. It also references the newest court papers by Jodie and her mother, Lynne Spears, in which they consent to have Jamie removed.

A source claims Britney Spears wants to audit father

According to reports, Britney Spears wants her father Jamie Spears' finances investigated if he is removed as her conservator. A source said Spears has made it clear that if a court appoints Jason Rubin to succeed Jamie, 68, she wants her father placed "under the microscope."

Spears wants an inquiry into whether Jamie mismanaged her $60 million wealth when he was in charge. Spears' new attorney Matt Rosengart has already raised red flags, including a $500,000 payment to Spears' former manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group.

Jamie approved a higher commission for the firm while Spears was on hiatus, despite an existing agreement for a lower price, report claims. Jamie has also asked for $1.3 million in legal expenses from Spears' estate, and Rosengart has reacted to Jamie earning himself $16,000 per month as conservator, which is more than Spears herself was paid.

Rubin would be given financial authority to handle Britney's estate and assets, as well as powers of attorney to make health-care choices if the motion is approved. The Toxic singer gave an impassioned 23-minute speech in June during a hearing in a Los Angeles court, pleading with Judge Brenda Penny to release her from her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears last spoke to the judge in May 2019, but the hearing was closed to the public, her evidence was sealed, and no information about her mental health was ever revealed. Meanwhile, the singer has been on a Hawaiian trip with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and has shared a slew of random dancing and topless images and videos to her social media accounts, as per Daily Mail.

