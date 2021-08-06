On Chinese social media, a video depicting imprisonment life has gone viral, as netizens debate the latest arrest of artist Kris Wu for suspected sexual assault and how many years he may face if convicted.

The Sichuan jail administration bureau issued a 30-second video depicting how convicts live, train, get an education, and gain skills. According to the video, prisoners may learn about the legal system and social standards and acquire a skill.

Netizens immediately recognized the video as linked to the recently arrested star Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian artist. Wu was a South Korean pop band EXO member, and the video included a Korean song as background music. On July 31, Wu was arrested in China on suspicion of rape. Some believe Wu will be rehabilitated by his time in prison, as per Global Times.

How is Kris Wu's prison life?

Meanwhile, a netizen recently reported that a relative is handling Kris Wu's issue. Because the former EXO member is a well-known personality, he was reportedly isolated in a single room to prevent causing a stir among the other detainees. Kris Wu had to endure a thorough physical examination during an inspection. While the assessment was being conducted, the guards on duty reportedly attacked him in his private parts.

Another Chinese news site published a photo of a detention center, stating Kris Wu is being kept there till the continuing investigations are completed. According to several Chinese sources, the rapper has shaved his head and displayed indications of fatigue.

Both of the rumors stated above appear to be contradictory, Hype Malaysia reported. The first says that he stays separately, while the second claims that he lives with other detainees. In any case, they remain rumors for the time being.

Read Also: Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' Subject Steven Avery is Denied Retrial to Show New Evidence, Currently Serving Life

Former EXO member's sexual assault battle

Rumors circulated on August 6 that the former K-pop idol had committed himself because he couldn't stand being held in the detention center. According to an unconfirmed Weibo user, Kris Wu allegedly committed suicide, and the matter is presently being investigated. Netizens quickly picked up the disturbing story, and it quickly became a trending topic on social media.

Kris Wu's devoted fans were heartbroken to learn of his suspected suicide attempt. Although there isn't enough proof to back up the allegation, many Twitter users have shared the alarming news.

While some think Kris Wu attempted suicide due to the sexual assault and rape charges he is currently facing, many others urged fellow netizens to refrain from spreading the story because it is yet unverified. The individual who initially broke the news of Kris Wu's attempted suicide on Twitter later said that he removed his message to avoid causing further confusion and discord among followers.

Kris Wu was arrested by Beijing police on July 31, 2021, for allegedly luring young ladies into intimate contact with him. However, it has been said that the case against the Chinese-Canadian pop star is still being investigated.

The claims of sexual assault and rape initially surfaced in July. A Chinese woman turned to Weibo to describe her harrowing experience as a Beijing Communication University of China student.

She stated that the alleged assault occurred when she was 17 years old. Though there was no proof to verify the claim at the time, the charges gained traction after 163.com, a primary news portal, questioned the Chinese woman.

On his own Weibo account, Kris Wu vehemently refuted the claims. The former K-pop idol's company even stated that it would pursue legal action against the accuser, referring to the claims as malicious rumors.

After the police issued a statement, Kris Wu's social media profiles were taken down, including his Weibo page, with more than 51 million followers. Per EpicStream, China's highest law enforcement agency, the Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission also reacted to the pop star's imprisonment.

"On Chinese land, it is necessary to abide by Chinese laws. We are not wrong; we do not indulge. We take facts as the basis and the law as the criterion," authorities explained.

Related Article: Chinese Pop Star Kris Wu Loses Giant Brands' Endorsement Deals Over Allegations of Sexual Abuse to Minors

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.