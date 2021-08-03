Users have long maintained the notion that Dark Mode is really beneficial for your phone's battery life. Purdue University researchers believe differently.

Result of Research from Purdue University

In a recently published article in MSN News, Purdue University released a paper on Wednesday summarizing current studies on the setting and power savings provided by lowering smartphone lights. The researchers also show off a new tool that developers can use to evaluate app power reductions while still developing.

In a press release, Charlie Hu, Purdue's Michael, and Katherine Birck, Professor of electrical and computer engineering, said that the industry didn't have the capabilities to properly evaluate power consumption by pixels when it raced to implement dark mode. However, they can now provide developers with the resources they need to provide consumers with more energy-efficient applications.

The findings were unexpected. The advantages of Dark Mode were minimal at 30 to 40 percent brightness, which is where most phones default. Only 3 percent to 9 percent. The biggest benefits were only seen when the brightness was set to 100 percent, and using Dark Mode saved you approximately 47 percent, according to a published article in Money Control.

Read Also: Facebook's Vanish Mode Launches Disappearing Messages on Messenger, Instagram

How the Study Was Conducted?

The researchers put a variety of popular applications through their paces on popular Android smartphones, including the Pixel 5 and Moto Z3. YouTube, Google News, Google Phone, Google Maps, Google Calendar, and the ever-useful Calculator app was among the applications.

In a published article in iDROPNEWS, at typical brightness settings, between 30 percent and 50 percent, power reductions were noticeable but insignificant, with a 9 percent reduction in battery life over Light Mode. Dark Mode, on the other hand, saves a staggering amount of battery life when set to maximum brightness, with a 47 percent decrease in battery drain.

That implies that switching to Dark Mode on a bright day may almost quadruple your smartphone's battery life. While you are on your way to the beach or a neighborhood park, the researchers say that it is a very simple choice to change your phone setting.

Battery Life in Outdoor and Indoor Setting

The study stated that if a person is sitting outdoors watching a baseball game with a light mode-enabled OLED phone on a bright and sunny day, the screen has probably gotten very bright if the phone utilizes automatically adjusted brightness, which reduces battery life.

Switching to dark mode while your phone's screen is that bright saves "an average of 39 percent to 47 percent battery power," according to the researchers, implying that turning on dark mode while your phone's screen is that bright allows your phone to last a lot longer" than remaining in light mode.

A part of the research focuses on the readability and eye strain of dark mode vs. bright mode. Lower brightness levels in light mode result in the same power consumption as greater brightness levels in dark mode, according to study findings.

Researchers added if staring at your phone in dark mode is easier on your eyes, but you need the greater brightness to see better, you do not have to worry about your phone's battery life suffering as a result.

Related Article: What is a Phone Keylogger and How Does It Help Parents?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.