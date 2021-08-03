An article published Sunday alleged that the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft Corporation was arrested by the military forces in the United States for child trafficking and child porn.

In an article published on the website Real Raw News, Bill Gates was allegedly arrested by the U.S. military at a property he "secretly owned" in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on charges of child trafficking.

Bill Gates Arrested?

The article also claimed that he ran a child trafficking ring with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who hung himself in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Aug. 10, 2019.

One of the alleged pieces of evidence against the American business magnate is an SD card recovered by the U.S. Navy Seals in May that the RRN claims contained footage showing a young girl handcuffed to a bed and crying out for her mother. The footage also allegedly recorded Gates, who was off camera, encouraging the child to dress in lingerie to please her "new mommy and daddy."

The article also cited Melinda French Gates, Bill's ex-wife, as a key player in the Microsoft co-founder's arrest.

"Initially she was reluctant to fully cooperate, because she felt that knowledge of her involvement might jeopardize the fortune she aims to get from the divorce settlement, most of which has not been paid," a source told RRN.

Read Also: Russia Claims US Urges 24 Diplomats to Leave by September, Accuses Threat to Shoot Down Putin's Jet As Tensions Heighten

The article ended with a claim that Gates was taken into military custody and is currently detained at an unknown location.

However, Real Raw News' story about Gates' arrest is not true. The website has been known to post numerous fake stories, including the military executing Tom Hanks, arresting Hillary Clinton, and convicting William Barr.

No official international media has covered news about Gates' alleged arrest and child trafficking crimes.

Accusations of Child Abuse

Additionally, Real Raw News' About Us page states that their website posts disclaimers indicating that their stories may contain "humor, parody and satire."

Well, the story is not completely fake. Gates has previously been accused of child porn less than a decade ago. The accusations came after Rick Allen Jones, an engineer who was previously employed to work at Bill and Melinda's home, was caught with a 6,000-image child pornography collection, including rape videos and photos, which he had sent to somebody else.

During an investigation, Jones admitted that he had been collecting child pornographic materials for years, but argued that he had only shared said materials once.

"Jones said that he had been collecting (child pornography) for about 10 years now and has had an interest in young boys since he himself was a teenager," a Seattle Police Department detective told a court, according to Komo News.

The engineer pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced to the King County Jail for 90 days, along with a two-year probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender and to stay away from children.

None of the Gates family members were mentioned to be involved in the matter.



Related Article: Tech CEO Who Helped Federal Government Against Hackers Found Dead Outside Maryland Home; Son Charged With Murder

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.