When an ancient tsunami struck what would be Doggerland Britain's Lost Atlantis, it would be one of the many connecting lands to other places. This strip of land was many of the lands which were sunk due to changes in the earth.

It has been known for a long time by fishers living in the Northern Sea, who have dredged for artifacts. Many of the specimens have come from the Dutch coastline.

This lost world is featured in an exhibition explored in-depth as a lost territory of the UK. For many, they consider it like the legendary ancient land that existed with Lemuria and Mu.

Doggerland Submerged by Tsunami, Ice Age, and Climate Change

By estimation, about 8,200 years ago, Doggerland was one of the land bridges connecting the UK, directly to Belgium, Netherlands and southern Scandinavia in the Northern Sea reported the Sun UK.

The lower ocean allowed this swathe of land to exist but was deluged by a gigantic tsunami that sent it under the sea. Land bridges were standard in this time, with more exposed terrain when sea levels were lower.

An exhibit named Doggerland: Lost World in the North Sea is being held in 'Rijksmuseum van Oudheden museum' in Leiden, the South of Holland. The organizer got as many as 200 pieces for viewing to the public.

When the last ice age was caused by changing climate, melting ice would raise the water levels and drown Doggerland in the soggy bottom of the North Sea.

Once the lower sea levels ended with the ice melt, a massive sub-sea landslide close to the Norwegian coast had caused a tsunami, cited BBC. It raised the sea level and killed anything alive in the land bridge, which is the reason why bones of animals and other stuff are found near the shores and under the sea, like what happened to some places on the globe in ancient times.

Dr. Sasja van der Vaart-Verschoof, the assistant curator in the prehistoric section, said that it was a rich hunting ground for Neanderthals and other predators when Doggerland was above water living on the land bridge. Hunter-gatherer was the mode of living then.

Further alterations in climate cause the UK Atlantis to drown quickly and kill flora and fauna living then. Whether natural or artificially induced, the change in earth's habitat is the same now or tens of thousands of years ago.

Rare finds from Britain's Lost Atlantis

The pieces found were mammoth remnants, deer bone with stuck arrowhead, even fossil hyena poop, and a part of a skull from reportedly younger Neanderthal. They came from Doggerland Britain's Lost Atlantis, a former land bridge.

An analysis of the remain revealed, he was strong and mainly ate meat as his diet. Studying the bone piece shows a lump over his eye, but just a harmless tumor found in the brows.

Found in the silt of the sea bottom is an ancient flint tool used as an implement. The human skull remains had flesh remove as some ritual for burial.

For the most part, these discoveries were made by accident, they were dredged for artificial Dutch beaches, and all were taken from the underwater land bridge connecting to Britain. Doggerland Britain's lost Atlantis had some items taken from the British coast.

