Scientists believe that Iceland is a small part of Super Continent Pangaea. Another hidden Continent Icelandia will extend from Greenland to Europe.

These theories describe the discoveries made by geologists that are redefining countries and continents. A fragment of Pangaea before the changes show former assumptions in the evolution of the earth's formation.

A study from the Durham University has bombshell theories that say Icelandia is a hidden continent with 231,000 square miles of territory from Greenland to Europe. This would be considered a supercontinent, except not all parts, are exposed, reported by the Daily Mail.

What is the theory?

According to the Icelandic theory, the crust under the North Atlantic, and volcanic islands are formed differently from what was assumed.

The researchers say that a hidden continental crust was found to be full of minerals and oil that could be harvested.

About 335 million years ago (MyA) there was a huge landmass called Pangaea which was a supercontinent that was 57.83 million square miles, one of the biggest continents in earth's history, cited Live Science.

But the movement in the earth's crust caused it to drift apart 175 to 50 million years ago. It created the Atlantic Ocean then the present continents we have today. It might be Iceland is a small part of the Super Continent Pangaea based on this explanation.

The theory says that the supercontinent still exists and did break in the middle Atlantic which was elongated. A sliver of land stretched from the Atlantic,Icelandia has crossed the continental crust.

Before the idea forwarded by Gillian Foulger of Durham University, Icelandia's formation was not properly explained. Having geological data help the scientists come up with this hypothesis, noted Granthshala.

The hidden continents crust underneath Iceland is estimated to be 25-miles thick, which is about seven times the thickness of ordinary ocean crust. No one knows how it happened until now.

Submerged part finally understood

Scientists went through the evidence and the continental crust was larger than Iceland, a hidden continent was connected to an exposed landmass, and the rest was hidden which is miles deep.

All the amazing detective work on the evidence and data showed a continent connected to Iceland itself. This shed new light on how the earth developed.

Foulger added that there could be more hidden geological forms under the waves, and understand what lies under all the changes. Should the hidden continent be verified there should be a change from a land of volcanoes as it is seen.

A probe could be done to examine the composition of the crust under Icelandia's expanse to further understand it. One option is to drill to a certain depth and analyze the core sample if a continent is right under.

If proof exists that a hidden continent is submerged, many implications from legal to political concerns will follow. UN law says that coastal states own the mineral resources that are in the seabed close by.

Foulger's research shows the impact of such research has an effect on nations. If Iceland is a small part of Super Continent Pangaea, then it will change everything assumed before, scientifically and politically.

