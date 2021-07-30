The House Freedom Caucus is appealing for the booting of Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney from the caucus of GOP. This is an effort to penalize the two politicians for joining the committee probing into the US Capitol siege on January 6.

In order to guarantee some Republican voices, the pair was added to the committee courtesy of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Cancer" to Republican Party

According to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, they are a "cancer" to the GOP party and to their caucus. He added they should be dismissed. The team also appealed for a new rule that would dismiss party members for conducting a committee assignment that does not have the backing of the party leadership.

The effort by the House Freedom Caucus faces unprecedented likelihoods. House GOP leaders have not expressed a large interest in acting immediately against the pair of nonconformists. The situation may ignite a bout that would disrupt the Republican party's priorities on issues including crime, inflation, and immigration. The action step is the most recent example of tumult over the Republican party's reputation and message, even though the shadow cast by former President Donald Trump hovers largely over the party.

McCarthy's Initial Picks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy first named five more Republicans to join the committee. However, McCarthy withdrew all his picks and left Cheney and Kinzinger when Pelosi refused two of his choices due to their previous comments.

According to House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., "It was antithetical to have sitting in your conference, individuals who have professed they want to take out the minority leader,"reported NBC News.

Read Also: House Republicans Hold Pelosi Responsible for Jan. 6 US Capitol Siege for Neglecting Duty

Cheney and Kinzinger entered the January 6 special committee at the bidding of Pelosi and against the wishes of McCarthy. Their presence depicts an effort to ensure the panel is as bipartisan as possible. This is notwithstanding the decision of the GOP leadership not to partake.

Expelling the pair from the House GOP organization would pose a threat to an end to the designations of the committee. It would also not grant them other regular routine perks including attending closed-door GOP strategy meetings, reported The Kansas City Star.

A party caucus or conference in Congress plays the role of the official arm of the party and conducts the leadership, committees, and other important roles of lawmakers. Biggs woiuld to create a new guideline for the GOP conference that members who accept a committee assignment outside the normal procedure will be ousted as a member of the conference.

Biggs contended that Cheney and Kinzinger's presence posed a warning sign to GOP strategy. He touted them as "spies." According to him, "If you had two spies sitting right there -- you knew they were spies, but you couldn't remove them - right now, as long as they're members of the Republican Conference, they're entitled to come to every meeting we have, hear every strategy," reported USA Today.

Related Article: Adam Kinzinger Says GOP is Toxic for Treating US Capitol Siege "Another Partisan Fight"

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.