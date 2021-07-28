Before the House select committee probing into the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol that was scheduled to be summoned for its first hearing, House Republicans held a news conference on Tuesday adamant against the hearing. They distinctly focused on criticizing Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The main focus was blaming theHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to Pelosi's website, Kevin McCarthy and House GOP members have direly attempted to alleviate and undermine an authentic probing into the January 6 insurrection. It added the mere tools left in the House GOP member's arsenal are contortion, deviation, and disinformation now that the bipartisan Select Committee is commencing its work.

Stefanik's Shift of Blame to Pelosi

As the House commenced its January 6 hearings with fierce testimony from Capitol Police officers, according to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik on Tuesday, Pelosi should be held responsible as the House Speaker for the rampage that transpired in January 6 insurrection.

House Republican leaders accused Pelosi of negligence in her role to shield the US Capitol during the attack. They called for answers regarding her responsibility in the brutal attack. The incident recorded over 140 police officers injured.

According to McCarthy, "On January 6 these brave officers were put into a vulnerable and impossible position because the leadership at the top failed," reported The Hill.

Jeffries: Pelosi Should Not Be Blamed

Meanwhile, The House Democratic Caucus' head hammered GOP members on Tuesday for accusing Pelosi of the violent incident.

According to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, it was "sick and cynical" for the House Minority Leader to accuse Democrats of a storming of the US Capitol courtesy of former President Donald Trump's supporters.

McCarthy also stated that House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, for six months, failed to visit the US Capitol.

According to Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, who McCarthy endorsed for the committee but Pelosi denied, were judged through new cancel culture because they raised several complex questions regarding the House Speaker.

McCarthy remarked, "There's questions into the leadership within the structure of the speaker's office, where they denied the ability to bring the National Guard here," reported CNN.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said there were interrogations regarding why Pelosi failed to affirm that the US Capitol Police possessed all the tools in their arsenal required to be prepared for that day.

Jane L. Campbell, president and CEO of the US Capitol Historical Society, states that "the Speaker of the House does not oversee security of the US Capitol, nor does this official oversee the Capitol Police Board."

It was also indicated in Pelosi's website that unfortunately for McCarthy and his plotters, their efforts were touted as a common tactic to distract from the Select Committee's incoming hearing involving law enforcement officers' testimonies, who shielded them and US democracy on January 6, has failed yet again. It added that each falsehood uttered by the Republicans had been debunked.

