An 18-year old teenager from California was attacked and nearly drowned by a crocodile on the beachfront. She struggled with the pugnacious reptile's intent to have her for dinner, no one expected to see it on the vacation resort.

While getting dragged underwater could have been the end, the girl frantically fought for her life until help arrived.

Several attacks by crocodiles have been reported in vacationing spots in Mexico by the media; these animals sometimes venture near humans.

Vacation turned to a nightmare

What should have been a great vacation in Puerto Vallarta, in Mexico's west coast, had turned into a nightmare.

Kiana Hummel, 18, only survived the crocodile attack because of her presence of mind. She struggled long enough to have rescuers save her from imminent death, reported the Independent.

The victim went out to the beach with a pal for a nighttime dip in the ocean. While the pair was close to the sea, a croc jumped out of the surf and clamped on her leg, and then it drags her into the water.

This beast was intent on drowning her for an easy kill, but Kiana was resolved to survive. KGO was told that she attacked the cold reptile with furious punches until it let go of her. After letting go, the 12-foot monster bit her leg again, undeterred.

Soon enough, people were rushing to save the teener. They did everything to set her free from the beast until they eventually saved her from its grasping jaws. Hummel acquired severe injuries from getting attacked and nearly drowned by a crocodile.

A witness to the rescue from the hungry saltwater croc was Sarah Laney, saying it was insane and scary at the same time, noted the Hill.

She added that when the croc showed its head gunning for the victim, it was pure shock.

Resort failed to gratify guests with delayed medical aid

The girl was screaming for an ambulance to bring her to the nearest hospital, recalled her mother, Ariana Martinez, whom she called immediately after the incident.

It took 45-minutes for the ambulance took to get there.

Martinez said that she flew to Mexico as soon as possible to be with her injured daughter. The wounded girl received treatment at Marin General for further treatment.

Kiana had severe tissue and damage to muscles on her right leg. Up until now, she has not been able to walk due to it.

The dreadful croc attack happened at the Marriot resort in Mexico, but the management was criticized that it did not do enough to keep guests safe, despite the danger.

According to Kerstin Sachl, a resort liaison, who said that warning flags are available around the resort for guests to see where it is safe or not.

She added that keeping guests safe is essential. That is why they conduct night patrols and post warning signs that were in place in the resort.

Miss Laney said that seeing a big croc on the beach was not expected at all. Natalie, her friend, wrote on the hotel review that warning signs should be in place. The victim's mother added that her daughter could have died.

The mother said that Kiana attacked and nearly drowned by a crocodile could have poorly ended; more safety measures are needed.

