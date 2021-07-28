Guesting an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast by Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis was in agreement with the host when the talk diverted to bathing. Shepard remarked to co-host Monica Padman that using soap daily rids the body of natural oils. The couple responded that they agree as they only wash vitals daily.

Kunis divulged to Shepard that as she did not have hot water when she was growing up. Therefore, not showering every day was a typical routine. She does not wash her whole body with soap daily and merely focuses on the essential body parts. Meanwhile, Kutcher disclosed that he only washes his armpits and crotch every day and nothing else.

Bathing Routine for Their Kids

Kutcher commented that when he only sees dirt on their children do they clean them. Or else, he finds no point in cleaning them.

Kutcher and Kunis' children are aged six (Wyatt) and four (Dimitri). Kunis said she does not wash her children daily, and she was not that parent that bathed her newborn kids.

Even when the children take a quick dip in the bathtub, they hardly use soap because they do not want to dry out their sensitive skin. Co-host Monica Padman was stunned by what the couple disclosed. She could not believe she was in the "minority" of washing her entire body in the shower, reported E! Online.

When Kunis confessed, she had horrid skin for the majority of her life and tried numerous rounds of the drug Accutane. She could not resolve her acne until after her giving birth. Her hormones then became balanced.

According to Kunis, she washes her face two times a day. She is no longer about acne as an adult after her hormones became balanced. For Kutcher, he scrubs his mug after exercising, reported Daily News.

The "That 70s Show" co-stars' bathing ritual is not at all different from the routine suggested by experts for infants. According to the Mayo Clinic, babies should be washed three times a week until they are able to move freely.

Shepard mentioned that he and his wife, "The Good Place" actress Kristen Bell, used bath time as part of an evening ritual with their children Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8.

Kutcher also disclosed that he has a bar of Lever 2000 that is good to go for him and "nothing else."

Pediatrician Agrees With Kutcher, Kunis

According to a pediatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Daniel Ganjian, "Our body makes natural oils to protect our hair and skin. It's good to keep those natural oils going," reported Insider.

The pediatrician continued that how often one should shower or bathe, their kids are dependent on their age and their dirtiness.

Kutcher said that if he physically sees dirt on his kids, he'll scrub it off, but "Otherwise there's no point."

