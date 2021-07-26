After federal prosecutors claimed he equipped himself with a machine gun and meant to kill women in a mass shooting, a 21-year-old Hillsboro man faces hate crime charges. Tres Genco was described as an "ince" or "involuntarily celibate," according to the US attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, Ohio, is accused of plotting a hate crime, including a plan to shoot students in sororities at an Ohio institution. Federal investigators apprehended him on Wednesday.

An incel movement is an internet group made up of guys who are enraged by women. Incels commit acts of violence under the notion that women unfairly refuse them sexual or romantic attention to which they feel they are owed, HS Today reported.

Genco had profiles on a prominent incel website from at least July 2019 until mid-March 2020, according to the indictment. On the site, Genco was a frequent contributor. Genco allegedly recounted blasting "some foids and couples" with orange juice with a water gun in one of his posts. "Foids" is an incel word that refers to women and is short for "femoids."

Man plans to kill women in Ohio State University

Genco equated his very powerful deed to that of renowned incel Elliot Rodger, according to the charging complaint. Rodger shot people at a University of California, Santa Barbara sorority home in May 2014, killing six people and injuring 14 others.

Rodger blasted a group of college students with orange juice from a water pistol prior to his mass attack. Genco is also said to have written a manifesto in which he stated that he would "slaughter" women "out of anger, jealousy, and revenge" and referred to death as the "great equalizer."

Law enforcement authorities uncovered a letter written by Genco in which he stated his intention to "shoot big" for a death count of 3,000 people and that he planned to undergo military training. Genco's electronics showed that on the day he penned his manifesto, he looked up sororities and a university in Ohio on the internet.

According to court records, the Highland County Sheriff's Department was summoned to Genco's house in March 2020. Genco had locked himself in his room with a gun and the person was concerned he may injure himself or intend to hurt others.

Authorities discovered self-confessed incel plotting crimes since 2019

Prosecutors claim Genco resided in Hillsboro, Ohio, a small community of roughly 6,500 people located about an hour east of Cincinnati. Investigators claimed they recovered an AR-15-style rifle with a bump stock and a Glock weapon modified to shoot completely automatically with no serial number when Genco surrendered. They also discovered a large number of writings dating back to at least 2019.

Per USA Today, the Ohio man identified a date for his planned mass massacre in those writings: May 23, 2020, according to court records, a little over two months after his detention. In court filings, FBI investigators mentioned Ohio State University as a prospective target. Prosecutors said Genco bought tactical gloves, a bulletproof jacket, a sweatshirt with the phrase "Revenge" on it, cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, and numerous magazines that year.

The Ohio man was charged with planning a hate crime and unlawfully possessing a machine gun, with the hate crime allegation carrying a potential life sentence and the weapons charge carrying a potential ten-year term.

In 2014, after 22-year-old Elliot Rodger massacred six people at the University of California in Santa Barbara, the word 'incel' became popular among young internet users. Rodger made videos describing his intention to "punish" women who weren't attracted to him in the months leading up to his spree, and published a manifesto outlining a "Day of Retribution."

Genco isn't the only person to claim that Rodger's slaughter inspired him. In 2018, Alek Minassian, a self-described "incel," mowed down 26 people with a vehicle in Toronto, Canada, killing ten.

Minassian told police that he admired Rodger and spoke with him on the internet and that he hoped Rodger's slaughter would inspire further assaults. In March, he was convicted guilty of ten charges of first-degree murder, as per RT.

