On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began releasing Child Tax Credit payments - monthly "family stimulus checks" - after months of anticipation. However, the tax service, which is overburdened and underfunded, is currently processing 2020 tax returns while sending out stimulus payments and unexpected tax refunds.

The IRS is sure to make a few mistakes with a backlog of 35 million returns to process as of early July, and now with child credit payments to distribute to 35 million households every month. The IRS might be to blame if you received the first of those new checks and the amount seemed to be incorrect.

Why did I receive a smaller Child Tax Credit than I am entitled to?

According to AS.com, the new method instituted a monthly payment schedule, but there is still some uncertainty about how much money parents would get. Annual payments of up to $3,600 will be made to children under the age of six, resulting in monthly payments of $300 per child. Those aged six to seventeen will get $3,000 per year, which equates to $250 per month.

These statistics, however, represent the maximum amount that parents are entitled to, and some higher-income families will get less. Single filers with an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000, heads of households with an adjusted gross income of less than $112,500, and married couples with an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000 will be eligible for the entire amount.

Above certain limits, the monthly amount on offer steadily decreases, with each $1,000 over the maximum resulting in a $50 reduction. It's also worth noting that the age categories for children (under six or above six) refer to your child's age at the end of 2021. A child turning six in the year 2021 will be eligible for a maximum monthly payout of $250.

Those with dependents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are enrolled full-time in college can also earn $500 each. Unless you opt-out, the money is automatically distributed in monthly advance installments of up to $300 per child.

Even if your child is presently five years old, if his or her birthday falls before the end of the year, you will not receive the entire stimulus payment. Because he or she will be counted as a six-year-old, the credits will be reduced to $3,000.

Similarly, if your child turns 18 before or on December 31, you won't be eligible for the $3,000 in advance payments in 2021. Instead, in 2022, you'll receive a $500 lump sum. Once the IRS has processed your tax return, all Child Tax Credits for youth ages 18 to 24 will be awarded in one lump sum the following year.

Per The Sun, the stimulus payments are expected to benefit 60 million children's households. They were released on July 15, followed by August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15. In 2022, the other half will be distributed as a lump-sum payment of up to $1,800 per child.

How to increase monthly Child Tax Credit payments?

This year, the IRS will deliver half of each family's entire anticipated credits in six monthly pre-payments. Those prepayments are calculated using the most recent tax return submitted, which might be from 2019 or 2020. So, if your family's circumstances change in 2021, such as income or the number of eligible dependents, the payments for the August check may also be too much or too little.

Your stimulus payments might potentially be lower this year owing to difficulties with the qualifying requirements or an IRS error. Families that don't need the money right away can opt-out of the monthly payments and receive the credit as a lump sum applied to their taxes the following year. Opting out might be a good approach to prevent difficulties with payment amounts that aren't accurate, as per CNET via MSN.

Begin by providing your adjusted gross income and the number of children in your household. The results are based on the understanding of the law and should only be used as a guide; the IRS will determine the final amount. If you want a more specific estimate, we recommend visiting a financial professional.

If your child is born in 2021, you will be eligible for a $3,600 tax credit in 2021, while twins can cost up to $7,200. This is in addition to any benefits you get for any other eligible child dependents. The IRS, on the other hand, may not have any information on your new dependents and so will not be able to include them in your estimated tax. The key to resolving this is to visit the IRS Update Portal later this summer when you'll be able to adjust the number of eligible dependents on your tax return.

For people who filed a 2020 tax return or claimed dependents on a 2019 tax return, the IRS will issue the payments automatically. If you don't file a tax return, the IRS won't know to issue you a payment.

The IRS has developed a method for non-filers who did not file a tax return this year and do not intend to do so in the future. Families who don't file taxes may now use a new "Non-filer Sign-up tool" to tell the IRS how many children they have and their ages, including newborns in 2020 and 2021, so they can obtain the right payment amount.

