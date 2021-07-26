An eight-month-old baby was trapped under a car after a male driver crashed into a mother's vehicle in Yonkers, New York, prompting two police officers and bystanders to conduct a rescue operation.

Authorities reported that at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, a suspect driving a vehicle swerved around a corner and struck a curb, causing his car to hit a parked vehicle before crashing into the 36-year-old victim's car, the Yonkers Police Department said in a news release.

Baby Trapped Under Car

Surveillance camera captured the moment of the incident and showed the victim trying to cross the street with her baby as a passenger before being slammed by the man.

The mother's vehicle was forced to crash into a barbershop, which led to the baby being trapped underneath the vehicle, said police. At a nearby bagel shop, two police officers were having breakfast when they heard the sound of the collision. Upon investigating, the law enforcement personnel discovered the mother inside the wreckage.

The police release said that the officers, with the help of bystanders, forcefully lifted the vehicle in order to save the baby trapped underneath. Medical professionals then performed the necessary treatments on the victims while requesting necessary additional resources to the scene of the incident, CNN reported.

Body camera footage of the incident showed one of the officers rushing into the building and saying there was a baby under the vehicle. He could be heard telling dispatch about the details of the incident before helping lift the vehicle.

It was reported that the infant was found to have suffered a skull fracture due to the impact of the crash. The mother of the victim was also found to have leg fractures, Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

Authorities said that both of the victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover, thanks in part to the quick response of the two police officers and bystanders. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the mother and baby, 43-year-old David Poncurak, was arrested for driving under the influence and was charged with other crimes after police discovered an alcoholic beverage inside his car, Fox News reported.

Deadly Crash

During the weekend, authorities reported that three people died on Route 100 in Anne Arundel County after their vehicle overturned when they went on "excessive speeds in a reckless manner," said officers.

Officials said the victims' car was driving westbound on Route 100 Northern near the Route 10 interchange. The incident where the vehicle was barreling down the highway was witnessed by an off-duty officer. Authorities said the SUV's tires dug into the ground and flipped upside down, crashed into a large tree, and toppled onto its passenger side.

Authorities identified the three deceased to be 44-year-old Brian Alexander Simmons, 31-year-old Diona Trechele Baber, and 41-year-old Willette Luann S. Marshall. Police said the driver of the vehicle was Simmons.

Police reported that a 22-year-old man who was walking in the middle of the street in Baltimore Avenue in Prince George's County was struck by a car and was immediately pronounced dead at the scene, WUSA9 reported.



