During his time as vice president, Joe Biden used a personal email account to convey State Department intelligence to his son, Hunter. Some of the messages were personal, while others dealt with politics or business. Information from top White House officials, State Department officials, and other government departments was included in many of the emails.

Concerns about the usage of a private email server may indicate a conflict of interest, and the services are more vulnerable to hackers than protected government accounts. Biden is reported to have gone by the aliases Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB ware.

Joe Biden used various private accounts, pseudonyms

According to Fox News, a staffer in the Vice President's Office, John Flynn, sent Biden his daily agenda to his private email address, Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov, while copying in Hunter for at least four weeks in 2016. Between May 18 and June 15, 2016, there were ten similar emails copied to Hunter.

Hunter was paid $83,333 per month to sit on the board of Burisma Holdings Ltd, a corrupt Ukrainian energy firm, at the time. He began working at Burisma in 2014 and resigned just two months after his father stepped down as vice president.

Biden threatened Poroshenko with withholding $1 billion in US funding unless he removed Ukraine's top prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was probing Burisma's owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, only months earlier. Shokin was dismissed from office in March 2016 after being extensively accused of corruption.

Officials from the State Department are believed to have tried to express concerns about Hunter's connection with Burisma directly with Biden, but their comments were dismissed. On March 26, 2012, Joe Biden sent a forwarded email to Hunter and his brother Beau, who was the Delaware attorney general, using one of his alias private emails, RobinWare456@gmail.com.

It caused major concerns since the executive was also being investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor, who was forced to resign when Joe used $1 billion in American assistance money to remove him. Joe Biden has previously denied ever granting Hunter's business partners access to him or the White House. Hunter Biden's complicated family sagas and foreign business transactions have been revealed (thanks to a laptop reportedly formerly held by the president's son).

Hunter Biden's laptop revelations

This month, Daily Mail reported that Hunter organized White House and vice-presidential residence meetings with his father for two Mexican billionaires with whom he was arranging multibillion-dollar business projects and Joe flew Hunter and his business partner to Mexico on Air Force 2. DailyMail.com also uncovered last month that when Joe Biden was still in office, former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who represented a corrupt Romanian property tycoon alongside Hunter, talked with Joe about joining his consultancy business in 2017.

In the email conversation, Hunter Biden expresses his concern over Beau's possible compensation, writing, "My main concern is that he has at least that much income guaranteed for two years. He's been offered that by Stuart Grant in return for joining his firm and being available to Stuart for client development."

The strategy appears to have entailed a gradual rollout until Joe Biden was ready to join the company, as per NY Post. The emails' wording suggests that the plan for then-Vice President Joe Biden to join the firm when the Obama administration ended was already in place, casting more doubt on Biden's assertions that he was unaware of his son's business activities.

However, the Biden-led business never got off the ground, and a few months before his death in May 2015, Beau Biden took a position with Stuart Grant, a Delaware attorney, and Democratic Party fundraiser. The fresh email revelations follow data released last month that indicated President Biden met with Mexican billionaires and other business associates of Hunter Biden in 2014.

In April 2019, a water-damaged MacBook Pro was left off for repair at a Delaware computer store, but the person who dropped it off never came back to pick it up. In December of that year, the FBI seized the laptop.

