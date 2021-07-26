The third and last suspect wanted associated with the gunning that murdered a Clark County deputy on Friday has been detained, as indicated by the Vancouver Police Department. According to authorities, in Salem, Oregon, detectives from the Salem Police Department and the United States Marshals Office discovered and seized Guillermo Raya Leon on Sunday night.

Detective Jeremy Brown, 46, was gunned in his vehicle on Friday while initiating surveillance at an apartment complex in Vancouver. Brown has been serving the sheriff's office for 15 years.

The SW Washington Regional Major Crimes Team released an arrest warrant for Guillermo O. Raya, 26, on Saturday. Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service task force and the Salem Police Department had located and arrested Raya in Salem. Additional details regarding the detainment were not immediately available.

Two suspects arrested afterhours of manhunt after the shooting

Police officials did not indicate whether they regarded Raya as the shooter in the incident on Friday. However, interviews with two other suspects expounded in court papers claim that Raya gunned at detective Jeremy Brown at Vancouver's The Pointe Apartments on Friday evening.

Raya is one of three accused in the detective's murder. The other suspects are: Misty M. Raya, 35, and Abran Raya-Leon, 28. They were taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday following a long-winded search operation.

According to Vancouver Police, other units in the area where the deputy was located failed to reach him on the radio. A resident simultaneously reported hearing gunshots and one bleeding man inside a building, reported Fox 12 Oregon.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release, "During his tenure at the Sheriff's office he worked as a Corrections Deputy, Patrol Deputy and was currently assigned as a Detective," reported CNN.

Police officials remarked Leon will be repatriated to Clark County. He will face his arraignments there associated with the fatal gunning of Deputy Jeremy Brown.

A warrant was issued for the seizing of Guillermo Raya Leon in order to arraign him with Brown's killing. According to the Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team, Raya is regarded as armed and threatening.

Vancouver police also stated that Raya and Leon were taken into custody on unrelated warrants of felony following the gunning incident.

Clark County honors his life and service

Brown has been a detective with the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force since 2017.

According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office on Friday, as of now, it is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area, and law enforcement agencies in Clark County. Clark County law enforcement values the support and sympathy of the community in these tough times, reported The Seattle Times.

Brown was hospitalized at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center where he then passed away.

According to a declaration of probable cause filed on Saturday, Raya believed he and three other people were being followed by law enforcement and sought for their detainment before he allegedly gunned Brown to death.

The court documents also reveal that law enforcement was observing an apartment linked with Lani Kraabell.

