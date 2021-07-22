After vaccination allegations at CNN's town hall, Donald Trump Jr. wants to know whether President Biden would hold himself to his administration's "misinformation" standards.

Son of the Former President Blasts Pres. Biden

In a recently published article in Newsweek, Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, called out Biden's remarks at an event in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he emphasized the need for vaccines as the virus's highly dangerous Delta strain spreads throughout the country.

On Thursday, Trump Jr., posted a clip of Biden's speech that was tweeted on the Breaking911 account, in which he said "You're OK. You're not going to, you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations," This caught the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who posted a tweet later on his social media account.

The son of the former President wrote: "Is The White House planning on having this removed from social media for spreading misinformation? There are plenty of examples of vaccinated people who have still gotten COVID! FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!!!!"

CDC's Statement About COVID-19 Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID vaccinations prevent individuals from becoming very sick with the illness, lowering the likelihood of hospitalization and death, according to a recently published article in Washington Times.

According to the report, research has shown that people who have been fully vaccinated are less likely to spread the virus to others, even if they do get the disease. However, a small percentage of those who have been fully vaccinated will still get the disease if exposed to the virus that causes it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance and guidelines released last month, individuals who are completely vaccinated may have illnesses but may not show symptoms, according to a published report in Head Topics.

Biden Criticized Social Media Outlets Over COVID-19 Vaccines Misinformation

In a recently published article in arsTECHNICA, President Joe Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy have been slamming social media firms for their involvement in disseminating false information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations over the past several days.

Biden commented that the country's lone epidemic is among the unvaccinatedand that it's killing people. His remarks came after the White House was allegedly stonewalled by Facebook. According to a story in The New York Times, authorities unsuccessfully tried, for weeks, to get Facebook to disclose specifics on how it combats vaccine misinformation on its platforms.

Murthy resumed his attack on Sunday when he appeared on a television show. He said that these platforms must accept responsibility for the rise in the speed and scope with which disinformation is disseminated. Meanwhile, last Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki chastised Facebook for its slow moderation.

Facebook Issued a Statement

Facebook responded to the White House's claims with a statement on Saturday. In a statement, the social media site stated that at a time when COVID-19 instances are on the rise in the United States, the Biden administration has decided to target a few American social media firms.

President Biden's aim was for 70% of Americans to get vaccinated by July 4, according to Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen, who stated in a blog post on Saturday that Facebook was not to blame for the goal that was not met. According to Rosen's internal statistics, 85 percent of Facebook users in the United States have been or wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

