On Sunday, former President Donald Trump stoked anti-vaccine sentiment, even connecting it to his false claims about the election result. Even though the vaccinations were produced under Operation Warp Speed during Trump's presidency, there has been a lot of attention on Trump supporters being hesitant or simply refusing to obtain Covid-19 vaccines.

The former president said people are refusing to take the vaccine because they don't believe Joe Biden's administration, they don't trust the election results, and they certainly don't trust the false press, which refuses to report the truth.

Trump's remarks with Covid-19 vaccine, Biden's goal

Trump has made a few comments encouraging people to get vaccines, but most of his recent statements have just reiterated his usual unsubstantiated claims and election conspiracies. He has mentioned vaccinations in numerous recent remarks, but he has not made it a priority to actively encourage his skeptics to get vaccinated.

President Joe Biden's administration failed to reach its vaccination goal of 70 percent of people receiving at least one shot by July 4, prompting the former president's remarks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 161 million individuals are completely vaccinated; and 68 percent of adults have had at least one shot.

Trump has praised his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, citing projects like Operation Warp Speed, which saw vaccine production and distribution happen in record time. While he has urged people to be vaccinated, many of his supporters have opted for caution when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine, as per The Washington Examiner.

According to statistics obtained by Pew Research in March, over 56 percent of Republicans indicated they planned to get inoculated or were already vaccinated. Democrats, on the other hand, were 27 percent more likely than Republicans to indicate they want to get the vaccination. A total of 10,121 panelists were asked to participate in the study.

Despite Trump's positive attitude on vaccines, there appears to be a significant divergence between his position and those of others in the Republican party. In April, Republican Senator Ron Johnson questioned why the Biden administration was making such a "huge effort" to have everyone vaccinated.

As Covid-19 cases rise across the country owing to the extremely infectious Delta variant, the Biden administration is scrambling to vaccinate more Americans. In the last week; at least 38 states have seen a 50 percent rise in new cases, with the variant spreading fastest among unvaccinated populations.

Read Also: Facebook Responds to Accusations of Joe Biden That It Kills People Through Covid-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Biden administration blames social media's misinformation

On Sunday, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy noted that unvaccinated persons account for 99.5 percent of new Covid-19 deaths; and he voiced fear that the problem might soon worsen. The Biden administration has placed part of the responsibility on social media firms, claiming that the quick dissemination of misinformation online is to blame for Americans' refusal to be vaccinated.

Biden stated on Friday that the quantity of misinformation on Facebook and other social media platforms is "killing people" and that the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. In response, Facebook released a statement claiming that 85 percent of its users had or planned to receive vaccinations and that the administration was searching for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals, Newsweek reported.

Trump once again credited his administration's Operation Warp Speed with the vaccine development, accusing President Joe Biden of being "far behind schedule." His detractors have accused the former president of spreading anti-vaccine sentiments, although he has previously advocated for vaccination.

Per RT, some were more appreciative of Trump's speech and fought back against the outrage, claiming that the remarks were similar to those made by Vice President Kamala Harris during her campaign last year, as well as other liberal commentators at the time.

Under a vice presidential debate in October, Harris expressed reservations about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, which was authorized during Trump's presidency. "If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it," Harris said, adding that she would believe physicians assuring her the vaccination is safe.

