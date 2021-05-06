The developers of the USAF HH-60W, Jolly Green II helicopter, have completed checking the systems that are crucial to the medium-lift chopper.

USAF HH-60W gets new weapons

According to Sikorsky and a U.S. Air Force (USAF) test team who will be checking the relevant weapon systems at the Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida, reported Airforce Technology.

Enhancing the weapon system configurations improve the offensive and defensive capabilities.

The 413th Flight Test Squadron, flight chief Joe Whiteaker stated the HH-60W Integrated Research Team's successful completion of this testing program is a great accomplishment for those involved.

All the problems were overcome, and expertise at innovation and sheer determination made all the difference.

The helicopter, produced by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky Aircraft, is designed to conduct joint force combat search and rescue operations at any period of the day or night.

From the first flight, the Jolly Green II had about 1,100 test hours across six aircraft in 2019.

Aircraft performance, communications systems, environmental tests at McKinley Climatic Lab, including aerial refueling, were among developmental tests Jolly Green II undertook.

The developmental test mission for the military rescue helicopter will be moved to the 'Combat Search and Rescue Combined Test Force' for follow-on evaluation at Nellis AFB after this year.

A remark by 413 FLTS Commander Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Dirkes saying that all the people and organizations, who helped in the evaluation, we're able to get excellent results for the Jolly Green II.

He added the team was well focused on the goals of the test program and conducted the tests safely with pressure to make sure all the systems were in working order on the USAF HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter.

In February 2020, the USAF revealed the name of the Heavy lift helicopter in the 2020 Air Force Association's Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Florida.

The Moody Air Force Base got two Jolly Green II helicopters in November last year.

The CH-3E, different helicopter but the same name

Another version is CH-3E made for the USAF developed from the Sikorsky S-61 amphibious transport helicopter, made especially for the U.S. Navy, noted Museum of Aviation.

The CH-3E was the USAF version of the Sikorsky S-61 amphibious transport helicopter developed for the U.S. Navy. In 1962, the U.S. Navy flew six HSS-2 (SH-3A) versions of the S-61, which were rechristened CH-3A/Bs, reported FAS org.

They were such a success that the U.S. Air Force purchased 75 of them, modified as CH-3Cs with an updated rear fuselage design that included a platform for vehicles and other cargo.

On June 17, 1963, the first CH-3C took to the skies. In 1966, 41 CH-3Cs were designated CH-3Es after being updated with more powerful engines.

A total of 45 new ones were made. Later, 50 CH-3Es were fitted with armor, defensive weaponry, self-sealing fuel tanks, a rescue lift, and an in-flight refueling probe for combat rescue missions. Seeing action over Vietnam as the Jolly Green Giant, they are redesigned HH-3Es.

The primary weapons of the USAF HH-60W, Jolly Green II helicopter, are two 50.-cal machine guns, powered by two General Electric T58-GE-5 turboshaft engines with an H.P. of 1500 each, for its size, it flies max speed of 177 mph, an average speed of 154 mph, and 779 miles if extra fuel tanks are equipped.

