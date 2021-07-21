The United States' top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday exchanged barbs at a Senate hearing. This was regarding whether the National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated funds for a disputable research Paul alleges could have contributed to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The senator interrogated Fauci regarding an NIH funded study. He stated it serves as a gain-of-function research, which is the process of changing a pathogen to make it more transmissible to foretell emerging illnesses better.

Both exchanged accusations of "lying" regarding the said research. This marks another saga in the feud between the Kentucky senator and the White House chief medical advisor.

Rochelle Walensky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, was also interrogated regarding continued health guidelines including vaccine mandates for school children and mask mandates on public transportation.

Shouting Match Between Fauci, Paul

The exchange incited a yelling match wherein Fauci blamed Paul of making up lies in order to advance his intentions.

Paul's accusation is unsupported. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) has denied it, reported The Hill.

With Paul sternly connoting that Fauci made up a lie to Congress, Fauci responded that he was the one lying. He added that he does not know what he is talking about. He sternly objected to Paul's assertion that funds of the US was allocated to such research, reported Hoptown Chronicle.

Fauci Says He Has Never Lied Before Congress

Fauci told Paul before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that he has not lied and has never lied before Congress. He remarked a study Paul indicated referred to a different type of virus that is in stark contrast from the one to be held accountable for the global health crisis, reported Lake Geneva Regional News.

Coronavirus cases have tripled in the course of the past three weeks. Fatalities and hospitalizations are climbing among uninoculated individuals.

Paul remarked the alleged funding could have helped China developed COVID-19 in the laboratory. He responded to Fauci that the mild-mannered doctor is attempting to conceal responsibility.

This incident is the most recent one in a series of bouts between Fauci and Paul over the origins of the coronavirus that resulted in the global health crisis.

The Republican senator asked Fauci if he wants to draw back from his May 11 testimony statement. He asserted to Fauci that the practice of lying is a crime in Congress.

Walensky and Fauci, before the HELP committee, both underscored the vitality of vaccines for halting the Delta variant in their opening statements. Walensky stated the CDC's message is still clear and vaccination is the most powerful tool in the arsenal.

Fauci and Paul proceeded to dispute each other up until Paul's speaking time was expired. He said Fauci would not divulge the truth.

