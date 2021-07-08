In June, 130 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Maryland. According to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, all of those who died of the virus were unvaccinated.

Communications Director for Hogan (R), Michael Ricci, relayed the news from the governor. This was amid mounting proof that the dose has rendered almost all novel coronavirus-connected deaths preventable all over the United States.

Link Between Vaccination and COVID-19

The association between the inoculation status and the coronavirus is not specific to Maryland. According to medical experts, it is also not limited to June.

The signal of the vaccine's vast effectiveness in the state comes after early data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the previous week noted that almost all of the United States' coronavirus-associated fatalities are currently among unvaccinated people. An analysis of CDC data discovered that 99.2% of the 18,000 Americans who died of the virus in May were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, the data of Maryland is a trend that will be witnessed in states throughout the nation. He stated, "No question that almost all of the deaths and hospitalizations will be in unvaccinated individuals, and therefore we should expect most of severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths will occur predominantly in areas of low vaccination and high Delta" including in the South and Mountain West, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky went further and delivered his remarks at a White House briefing on Tuesday. She said the preliminary data assessed by her agency suggests that 99.5% of the COVID-19 fatalities over the previous six months were unvaccinated.

Read Also: Blood Shortage in the US Prompts Hospitals to Delay Surgeries; Donors Move on from Traditional Places

According to the CDC Director, "Any suffering or death from COVID-19 is tragic. With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are seeing is entirely avoidable," reported Forbes.

Hotez added that the data confirmed what they witnessed in Phase 3 clinical trials and that all of the vaccines authorized for emergency use provide additional protection against deaths and being admitted to hospitals. This has been currently confirmed in very practical settings in the course of the past year. He also said it is a reminder that people have every reason to get inoculated.

While the information released by United States state and federal health officials shows a stark relationship between protection from serious COVID-19 illness and inoculation, a number of highly vaccinated countries are still experiencing virus surges due to inoculation gaps and the threat of the more infectious delta variant. According to an Israeli study published on Monday, Pfizer's vaccine is remarkably less effectual at alleviating infection with the delta variant than with earlier strains of the virus.

Maryland's Giveaway: $50k for College to 20 Young Residents

Twenty young Maryland citizens will receive $50,000 as part of a "VaxU" incentive program. This is Maryland's most recent attempt to persuade people to receive immunization against the coronavirus.

The winners will be all kids between the 12 and 17 years old. They will be selected in a series of twice-per-week random drawings starting next week and continuing through Labor Day, according to Hogan during a visit to the University of Maryland on Wednesday, reported The Baltimore Sun.

Related Article: Over 99% of People Who Died From COVID-19 in June Were Not Vaccinated; Fauci, Biden's Inoculation Goal Fell Short

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.