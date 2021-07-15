"Driver's License" hit singer Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House on July 14 to persuade her millions of fans to opt for vaccination to become happy and healthy. President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter the announcement of the arrival of the popstar.

Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated. It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants. Head to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a clinic near you. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 14, 2021

Rodrigo, 18, recently graduated from high school and took the pop music world by storm. She is currently getting involved with the US government in an effort to bolster COVID-19 inoculations among the youth. Rodrigo recently commented on Instagram on a post by the official @POTUS Instagram handle displaying a young President Biden. It read on a screenshot on Twitter by Jennifer Epstein, "I know this young person would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?"

A White House official says this is for real and Olivia Rodrigo will be there tomorrow to meet with Biden and Fauci and record videos for young people about getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/f7Xl5FISCA — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 13, 2021

The popstar arrived at the White House previously in the day. She joined press secretary Jen Psaki for a short duration in the briefing room. She delivered a few short remarks with the press.

"Humbled" Rodrigo

According to Rodrigo, "I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination." She added that she is stunned by the work of Biden and Dr. Fauci. She continued and said that she was happy to help and lend her backing to the "important" goal, reported Rolling Stone.

She is also best known for her Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" role. "Sour," her debut album, topped numerous charts immediately upon its dropping. Her popularity rose after the release of her song, "Drivers License," reported Last Bulletin.

The actress met with President Biden and the nation's top leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. She is the most recent celebrity to assist in the inoculation efforts of the government. Rodrigo spoke about immunization, which was directed to dubious young individuals.

She was wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and walked in towering white platform shoes. Psaki introduced her by making a reference to her song "Drivers License" that she "traversed red lights and stop signs to see us."

Discussion With Biden, Fauci

The comments of Rodrigo at the press briefing led up to her meeting with Biden and Fauci. She will be filming videos with them as part of the federal government's effort to promote inoculations to young citizens.

Fauci said the mission to marshall her age group to opt to get vaccinated is ugent and virtuous.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that merely 7.8 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds and only 2.6 percent of 12 to 15-year-olds are fully inoculated.

According to the CDC's advisory, all people over the age of 12 should receive a COVID-19 vaccination. It referred to anyone beyond 12 years old to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

