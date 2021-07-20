Musician Kanye West became emotional on stage at his new album launch after playing a song about his split from former wife Kim Kardashian. The new track "Welcome to my Life" involves lyrics regarding his less than favorable past two years. These two years included a Twitter meltdown, their divorce, and his failed United States presidential bid.

In the new song, West, 44, indicates in the lyrics that their Calabasas home in Los Angeles was much like prison: "Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas," reported Express Informer.

In February 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West following seven years of marriage. She appealed for joint physical and legal custody of their four kids.

Kim Kardashian "Takes Everything"

According to a source at the Vegas party, the song is a poignant song regarding West's reflection on their marriage. The source added that he talks about the children and remarks that Kardashian "takes everything."

However, multiple sources claim to Page Six that West does not rap negative things regarding his former ladylove on "Donda," his new album named after his late mother. It was asserted that he does not rap about Kardashian taking everything and does not compare himself to being in jail, reported Page Six.

Daily Mail has also confimed that suggestions that West had made unfavorable remarks regarding his estranged wife are false. On Monday, one source confirmed to the publication that West does not say negative remarks about the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star on the record notwithstanding earlier claims, reported Daily Mail.

A source close to the former couple said West played the song for Kardashian personally prior to the album launch party. The insider added that the song is personal and stirring rather than being negative.

The invites for the album launch party were dissemminated mere hours prior to the event on Sunday. West's current body of work in the album features snippets from Donda West who died at 58 years old after undergoing plastic surgery.

West held the album launch at ChurchLV for Christians in the Las Vegas Valley. On Friday, his tenth album is slated to be released.

The furtive listening party implemented a rigid no-phone policy. However, a number of attendees later divulged secrets from the new album. According to social media influencer Justin Laboy, alongside basketball player Kevin Durant, he was one of the people picked to listen first to "Donda." Laboy then touted the album as the best album of 2021.

In 2014, West and Kardashian tied the knot in Italy. They had four children together: Chicago, North, Psalm, and Saint.

Donda West's death in 2007 reportedly resulted in West experiencing a "deep depression."

West has depicted himself as a born-again Christian. He dropped "Jesus is King," a worship album, in 2019.

For the past few weeks, West has reportedly been dating model Irina Shayk.

