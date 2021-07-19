Kim Jong Un's official media has advised the youth to think carefully before embracing "street" words from South Korea. If North Korean young people imitate the fashion style, haircuts, and slang of the South, they risk being arrested or executed.

North Korea's official newspaper issued additional cautions against copying South Korean fashions, haircuts, and music. It's part of a broad new law aimed at eradicating any foreign influence through hefty punishments.

Kim Jong Un's official media announces additional cautions to young people

The newspaper Rodong Sinmun recently issued a warning to millennials about the risks of adopting South Korean pop culture. It emphasized the superiority of North Korea's Pyongyang dialect and the need for proper usage by young people.

The North Korea has recently attempted to eradicate South Korean slang, such as a lady referring to her spouse as "Oppa," a term that literally means "older brother" but is commonly used to refer to a lover.

Anyone found with substantial volumes of South Korean, American, or Japanese media now faces the death penalty. Those who are found watching it will be sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Despite the dangers, foreign influence continues to infiltrate the North, with highly sophisticated smuggling rings operating to smuggle in forbidden media. Some defectors from North Korea have stated that viewing South Korean dramas influenced their choice to flee.

Read Also: Pakistan Deadly Bus Blast That Killed 13, Mostly Are Chinese, Is Suspected as Anti-China Terrorist Attack

North Korea urged for increased discipline

Kim Jong Un, who was educated in Switzerland, is fully aware that K-pop or Western culture may easily penetrate the younger generation and have a detrimental influence on its socialist system, Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told the Korea Herald.

As a result of the impact of worldwide sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, the government has called for increased discipline and ideological teaching, particularly for young people. Per Korea Times, as part of its attempts to block the inflow of outside culture that may affect its people's beliefs, North Korea reenacted legislation in December that toughens the penalties for possessing movies recorded in South Korea.

Kim Jong Un vowed to kill K-pop enthusiasts last month after calling the music a "vicious cancer" that is ruining the country. Music, movies, and television shows from South Korea have been smuggled across the border; and North Korea's leader is concerned that this would affect the country's youth and that it has an impact on his rule.

Kim has now cracked down on the culture, which he claims is contaminating his country's fashion style, haircuts, words, and behaviors. Anyone found smuggling music, shows, or movies into the nation might be sentenced to death.

Those who talk, write, or sing in a South Korean style will be sentenced to two years of hard labor, according to the law. Internal files were smuggled out of the nation by Daily NK, a Seoul-based news site, leading to the punishments.

According to reports, Kim Jong Un has warned that a "severe change" is coming in North Korea's youths' "ideological and mental status." It comes after the North Korean leader reportedly shaved his mullets and banned the retro haircut, as well as skinny jeans, in a strike at Western decadence, as per The Sun.

Related Article: Kim Jong Un, Family Spotted Enjoying Party Boat with Waterslides Amid North Korea's Food Crisis



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.