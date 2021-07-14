As North Koreans deal with hunger and a protracted COVID-19 lockdown, a slimmed-down Kim Jong Un may have been resting on his remodeled boat, equipped with twin waterslides and an Olympic-size pool.

The leader, who has lost up to 44 pounds, was sighted on the private beach of his house in Wonsan, where his "floating amusement park" was observed. A Korean news outlet cited photos from Planet Labs, the 260-foot-long vessel, which also has a multistory lounge, and it verified to have moored at the location Monday for the first time since 2019.

While Kim Jong Un is enjoying, North Korea is struggling

The activity in and around Wonsan occurred on days when Kim did not make public appearances, implying that he has been relaxing or recovering from an illness in recent days, NK News reported. According to experts and satellite images, Kim Jong Un's coastal property in Wonsan, on the country's east coast, is studded with guest houses and serviced by a private beach, basketball court, and luxury train station.

The pleasure boat, on the other hand, has an Olympic-sized pool, a multi-story lounge, and twin twisting waterslides. For the first time since it was completed in 2019, there has been new activity at Kim's newest isolated house just up the coast.

Kim Jong Un's 260 ft party barge was spotted parked at his main Wonsan home complex soon before noon on Monday, although the publication speculates that the boat and estate were being used by his children, close family members, or trusted colleagues.

Last week, his smaller pool boat was also docked at the location. Images surfaced last month showing Kim and a group of his friends riding jet skis in the seas outside his Wonsan resort.

Per The Sun, at least ten of the boats were observed racing back and forth between Kim's private beach in Wonsan and Tae Island, on June 6 and 13, which is located just off the Kalma Peninsula. On June 9, 12, and 13, photos showed Kim's luxurious yacht docked in the water off the coast of the island.

North Korea still battling with the pandemic, food shortage

Despite considerable skepticism, Kim Jong Un claimed for most of the pandemic that the nation had stayed clear of coronavirus by closing its borders. As a result of locking off the rest of the world even more than before, China's supply lines have been cut off, resulting in widespread shortages of food, fertilizer, and gasoline.

Kim has now admitted that there are food shortages in North Korea, characterizing the situation as "tense." He warned people last month to expect the worst-ever outcome, drawing similarities to a devastating famine in the 1990s.

Despite the dire circumstances, Pyongyang has turned down vaccinations and humanitarian assistance from several countries, MIRROR reported. According to a South Korean research group, North Korea has lately rejected planned supplies of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine that were being organized through the worldwide COVAX distribution network owing to worries about adverse effects.

North Korea will get roughly 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccines, according to COVAX. The first batch was supposed to arrive in late May but was postponed due to lengthy negotiations, South Korea explained last month.

