Reports say that China goad the Falklands Islands to raise tensions with Great Britain in 1982. There was a short-lived conflict that Britain won during the era of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. An alleged Chinese academic reminds Argentina that a final resolve to use for is needed to end the dispute.

The Falklands Islands debate has never ended despite military engagement, but the tension has resurfaced recently after so many years.

An issue of who owns the disputed isles still exists that it is a flashpoint for both nations.

The Islands are ours!

Calls to finally end the question of who does the Falklands belong to has been ignored by Britain, practically not acknowledging Argentina who wants a final decision to be given, reported the Express UK.

Despite this, the Argentinians have presented all their arguments that they should control the Isles telling the United Nation. Part of this effort is the trip by Felipe Solá and Daniel Filmus to New York city to get favorable support from member countries in the UN's Decolonisation Committee.

It is not sure if anyone bothers to heed their plea, but China was interested enough to back them up in the meeting. Beijing has shown interest in the Falklands claim in recent years.

China enters the fray

Cui Hongjian, the director of the Department of European Studies, from the Chinese Institute of International Studies, made a critical comment about the standoff. He said that no option is left but to rely on strength to end, once and for all. It seems that China goad the Falklands Islands into claiming what is theirs rightfully.

One of the mouthpieces used by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said that arrogant London should be dealt with strong pushback. Cui even dared to comment that the UK would rather use power politics in international law and the rules-based order.

He adds that a rise in power politics in the international community is upsetting international rules. Also, London will be stronger after they did Brexit recently.

Remarked that Argentina pushes its claim further and presents its case to the UN. Now the Falklands is placed in a colonial situation since 1965. He said only force can deal with the UK.

Cui reminded Buenos Aires to beware and be ready after London's exit from the EU like it can add more troops in the Falklands, stressing that vigilance is needed, more than ever.

Beijing has not said that Argentina should attack in an overt manner. The Chinese regime has criticized what it called western colonialism.

China has been penalized by the United Kingdom for violations of human rights targeting Muslims living in the western province of Xinjiang. Also, the restrictions on free speech in the former British colony of Hong Kong noted SCMP.

Beijing's permanent delegate to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, delivered a speech to the UN's review panel on decolonization.

It is stated that to enter in dialogue and negotiation, it may lead to the islands getting handed over.

China has always maintained that territorial disputes among countries must be resolved properly, following the UN Charter's values and objectives.

Britain's alleged claim to the islands is justified by the 3,000 people who live there and wish to stay British.

