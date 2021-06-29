Many countries are searching for evidence that the coronavirus strain behind the pandemic leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). One of the theories is that it found its way to the Wuhan Wet Market that led to worldwide infection, stemming from the first cases in China.

Foreign disease expert finally talks

Anderson was working on bat diseases in the WIV at the time this killer virus had its first infections. No one has talked about what happened then until now, reported the Sun UK.

The Australian scientist was doing research work before the pandemic until November 2019. One month later, Chinese officials reported the presence of the virus. The COVID-19 leak is "possible" during this period said, Danielle Anderson.

Anderson was stationed in WIV's biosecurity level 4 lab, it was equipped to study and handle the worst pathogens. She worked with Dr. Shi Zhengli, one of China's best experts on bat coronaviruses, cites the Irish Sun. This lab was accused to weaponize viruses for biowarfare but it was never proven.

The controversy centers on WIV, where the killer virus allegedly escaped from the lab. It took 4 million lives since it was discovered in many parts of the world.

By Anderson's own reckoning, she says it could have leaked, but reserves some doubt about it. Instead, she says that it is more likely of natural origins, not man-made, and supports an investigation to find out the truth.

She spoke to Bloomberg and said the leakage from the WIV is a possible outcome.

The theory that SARS-CoV-2 is made to infect people and released into the world is a pervasive one. Others have offered their own versions of the story, which has been spread by some individuals.

Leak theory

One version says that it was an accident when a scientist was infected during research. Another theory is biological waste that was not disposed of properly, which caused the virus to spread.

Andersons remarked that a researcher in the Wuhan lab getting infected by accident is a long shot. Although it could have happened because she was not familiar with co-workers in the WIV when doing her tasks.

She also made statements that rebuked the notion that scientists caused leaks as claimed by some people. She also dismissed how anyone can say a negative thing about the Wuhan lab. During her interview, Anderson angrily said that US-based social media trolls were threatening her personally, and she made a police report to that effect.

So far, the lab leak theory that was once dismissed as a conspiracy theory is beginning to be taken seriously by scientists. Some sectors claim circumstantial evidence show that the WIV and the SARS-CoV-2 are all linked. No hard evidence for the lab leak has been verified, which leaves natural origins as more than likely.

However, China's alleged cover-ups and denial there was such an accident leak have made nations doubt the sincerity of Beijing's claims.

Governments have called for an investigation to identify the source of the pandemic, including the possibility of WIV being at fault.

Dr. Danielle Anderson added COVID-19 leak is plausible and not impossible.

