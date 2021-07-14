A dad saved his daughter by punching the shark's face forcing it to let go of his daughter. The ocean predator nearly pulled her in but the father's fierceness drove back the beast.

This happened in a summer which is indeed a day to remember for Paige Winter as she spends one Sunday with her family. But it did not end well as an ocean predator ruins everything.

Paige had pulled her sister and best friend to swim in the sea before they left the beach. With them was Charlie, her dad, in chest-deep water.

While in the water, the 17-year-old girl felt a grab on her ankle. She thought it was her dad playing a trick in the water, but saw him elsewhere with the family, reported the Mirror UK.

It took her by surprise, as it was a shark attack in progress, and she was getting dragged underwater. The dad saw what was happening and immediately went to rescue her. He refused to let go or else Paige would be lost in the ocean.

The struggle was terrible but Charlie punched the shark multiple times that forced it to let go. He got the girl out, but the shark's sharp teeth bit the leg.

Several years later, Paige is already 21 and lives in North Carolina. Her harrowing experience happens in June 2019, and part of a documentary about Sharks, noted Newstral.

The awful experience, all details

She recalled the event on that day, during the trip to Fort Macon beach that's about an hour away from where she lived. She said that Charlie decided to take her to the beach before her upcoming school exams.

With them was Anais, her older sister, and Kale her best friend. Also with them are Kale's girlfriend and young son. They were playing on the beach.

They went into the water with others, but it was not so deep, just enough to stand in. Paige added that she never went any deeper than being able to touch the beach floor.

In the water, the group were pretending to be mermaids. Even the young child joined them and had fun.

Paige jumped back in the water but then something was gripping her ankle. She thought it was Charlie because he liked to swim under and grab her legs.

But it was not. Suddenly, she felt a sharp pain which pulled her harder. She was even more terrified when she realized she was the only one feeling it.

She then found out that it was a shark pulling her similar to what happens in movies. Next, the shark was moving side to side while biting her leg, pulling it deeper. She was trying to make it release her, but her two fingers got bitten off!

Feeling light-headed, expecting the worst to happen, her dad sensed the danger and acted fast.

He recalled getting there and getting Paige but the shark would not release her, so he needed to do something to save her daughter. While bracing his foot in the sand, he hit the predator repeatedly until it had to let go, noted sNEWSi.

After saving her, the paramedics cured Paige who is alive and well.

