Shark researchers just had one of the biggest catches, a 17-footer, female white that is more than half a century old. They tagged the magnificent beast of the Canadian coast. For many scientists, finding such a specimen is invaluable studying Great Whites, reported Newsweek.

When the specimen was captured and measured, it weighs 3,500 pounds. It is the sixth shark examined by an expedition of OCEARCH that is dedicated to studying these alpha predators. This shark was caught in a 4-week mission centered in the Northwest Atlantic. It is a non-profit research group too.

They dubbed the shark with the name 'Nukumi' that is associated with an ancient grandmother figure connected to the Mi'kmaq peoples, indigenous to the Canadia Maritime Provinces, which includes Nova Scotia. Indigenous and native people have always referenced the ocean and mother figures all over the world, cited CNN.

Examining the appearance of Nukumi with her weather appearance, it is a sign that it is 50 years old or more when tagged. She must have many experiences as she roamed the seas.

According to expedition leader Chris Fischer, who said the huge mature female white shark, can be called the queen of the sea or matriarch too. At 50-years old or more, the fish has kept the balance of the sea. A grandma has been birthing other whites to do as she did. Out in the sea are descendants also making baby sharks, mentioned New York Post.

He added that getting close to such a large animal shows how small we are. All the scaring and marks over the tough shark skin are indicators of her experiences in the wide ocean. Nukumi's story is far beyond our personal experiences.

OCEARCH mission announced that it will attempt to tag sharks and get samples from Nova Scotia, between September 8 to October 6.

On social media, the organization posted images of extreme interest that feature Nukumi the female white. Footages were shown when the massive shark was lifted gently from the sea then set on the research vessel platform last October 2. The members of the expedition said it was the biggest shark they have tagged so far in the Northwest Atlantic study.

To make sure that the shark can be tracked easily, several tags were placed on the shark, reasing her will begin a five-year journey that will track here movements in the mysterious deep. It is anticipated that her movement will reveal more about 50-year old sharks.

Elder Nukumi will be part of the OCEARCH database that tracks pings all over. She will be one of the many sharks that follow the migration route of white sharks that end in the Mexican Gulf.

The queen of the ocean will share her secrets to the scientist wnd what she has been doing this past 50-years or so.

