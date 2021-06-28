Justin Timberlake voiced his support for former girlfriend Britney Spears' over her conservatorship hearing through Twitter on Wednesday. Spears, in court, detailed why she wanted her conservatorship to end, including an admission that though she would like to have another child, she could not have an IUD removed due to the restrictions of the legal agreement.

Timberlake posted on Twitter, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Appalling Statement from Britney Spears

Spears' powerful statement during the court hearing on her longtime conservatorship became a point of discussion on social media. The pop star appeared before a Los Angeles judge overseeing the 13-year-old conservatorship.

Spears once declared Timberlake her great love. The pair publicly dated when they were younger and confirmed they were a couple in 1999. They met as child stars when they starred in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," reported CNN. However, the break-up was less than amicable. Timberlake's second solo single, "Cry Me a River," music video involved a Spears lookalike. It was widely interpreted as an allegation that she had cheated on him.

In Spears' 30-minute virtual address to Judge Brenda Penny, she stated that she was forced to have an IUD as a form of birth control due to her conservators, including her father, Jamie Spears, not wanting her to have any more children. In addition, she alleged that she was forced to work despite being severely ill.

'Abusive' Conservatorship

According to Spears, she believes this conservatorship is abusive. She does not think she could live a full life and she feels ganged upon. She also thinks that she is bullied and alone, reported CBS News.

Spears has been dating her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, since 2016. She would like to be allowed to get married. She has no access to her almost $60 million fortune. It has been managed by her father, Jamie Spears, for most of the past 10 years.

Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's affairs by court order in 2008. The order was granted following the pop star's hospitalization due to concerns over her mental health.

Spears' Brother-in-Law's Side

Spears' brother-in-law Jamie Watson, the husband of Jamie Lynn Spears, is defending the Spears family while showing support for the Hollywood A-lister after she spoke negatively regarding her conservatorship. He remarked that her family loves her and would like the best for her. He added that he would not be around people who weren't.

In a statement, Spears' father responded that Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and experiencing pain. The lawyer read that he loves his daughter and misses her deeply.

