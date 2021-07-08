Irate villagers are building memorials for hedgehogs after their alleged slaughter by workers clearing a hedge. It seems the animals found a place in the village, but no one expected the animals would be killed at all.

The villagers grieved for the death of the murdered animals, that they told police of the workers' cruelty. Many must have been living in the grass, and no effort was taken to scare them out!

The alleged cause of death was the tractor sporting a flail attachment that was used by the contractor in Hazelbury Bryan, Dorset.

Victims of the flail!

While clearing the grass on the tractor, four hedgehogs were slain by accident, younger hedgehogs died from the flail. When the people saw the dead animals, it draw outrage for what happened. Later, they placed memorials for the poor creatures, reported Daily Mail.

To signify the dead critters, several cut-out hedgehogs with an X on their eye were attached to wooden stakes. Then planted in the soil by the villagers.

The local environment campaigners said the contractor's accidental killing of the critters was condemned. But the cops instead suggested it is the concern of the neighborhood policing team, not theirs.

They referred to the local hedgehogs as vulnerable species, considered under the Countryside Act of 1981, cited Hedgehog street.

Who hired the contractor? How was the alleged slaughter found out?

Reports say that property developers AJC Group had contacted the contractor to clear all the green growth ahead of developing the area. They have apologized for what happened to the mad villages. But irate villagers are building memorials for hedgehogs to make their point.

What had happened was seen Hazel Hedley, who lived in Hazelbury Bryan village. Many living there had an affinity for Hedgehogs and would not think of harming them. They rescued these critters when in trouble too.

After the incident, Susy Varndell, the hedgehog leader of the Dorset Mammal Group went to the place where it happened. Seeing the carnage to the poor animals, she called it horrific and detestable.

She added that the developers should have been more alert that the critter could be anywhere in the village. They knew of the rescue team are devoted to the hedgehogs.

She also added that they should have double-checked when a tractor would be used on the hedge that can harm people and animals which was unforgivable to note.

Mrs. Varndell and Mrs. Hedley are worried that any of the injured animals could have left, and be already somewhere else.

According to the police, they got a call on Monday on July 5th, saying that several hedgehogs are dead when the grass at Hazelbury Bryan near Sturminster Newton was cleared. The exact date of the incident is Friday, the 25th of June when it happened, noted Nation lk.

A police spokesperson said: "Dorset Police received a report on Monday 5 July 2021 that several hedgehogs had died after the grass was cut in Hazelbury Bryan near Sturminster Newton."

To pacify the villagers, local officers of the neighborhood police were sent to question what happened.

Ben Peddie, AJC Group construction director said that the loss of the animals was upsetting, but assured more will be done to avoid a repeat in the future.

He added that before anything is done by them, an ecologist will be supervising how things will be done to prevent another disaster.

The Irate villagers are building memorials for hedgehogs to remind everyone how their villages love these animals. At the same time, there will be adjustments by the contractor to prevent it from happening again.

