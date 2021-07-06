The Palace confirmed in its statement on Sunday that Kate Middleton is self-isolating at home following contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Duchess of Cambridge had both vaccines, a royal insider said. She was photographed at the championships in Wimbledon on Friday and later that day was informed and began to isolate, but regarding when she got in contact with the person, the palace had no response.

The turbulent year of the Royal Family featured several diagnoses of COVID-19. Prince William, Kate Middleton's spouse, tested positive with COVID-19 during the earlier days of last spring's pandemic but kept confidential until November. According to a BBC report, insiders at Kensington Palace told the news organization that Prince William's COVID-19 had been detected in March 2020 soon after his father, Prince Charles, had been diagnosed with the virus.

Will Prince William be isolated, too?

Kensington Palace said that the Duchess of Cambridge is being urged to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus. Due to the duchess' obligatory 10-day self-isolation period, she has been compelled to cancel her scheduled activities.

Kate Middleton was scheduled to spend the day with Prince William at two big events commemorating the NHS's 73rd anniversary. Her husband, on the other hand, will go ahead with the ceremonies as he is not considered to be required to isolate at this time, as per Daily Express.

In their position as Joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, they planned to attend a Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral in honor of the nation's health service and host a Big Tea for NHS workers at Buckingham Palace in the afternoon. The location of the duchess' self-isolation period has yet to be revealed by Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - were supposed to attend events in London today, so it's most likely at Kensington Palace. Because it falls in the middle of Wimbledon, the time is likely to be a setback for Kate.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been a regular at the annual sports event, which is being held for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since 2016, she has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), succeeding the Queen.

She wore a £795 navy and blue midi skirt by Alessandra Rich and a fitted jacket by Canadian designer Smythe to the event on Friday. The Duchess was accompanied by AELTC Chief Executive Sally Bolton and AELTC Committee Member and former tennis player Tim Henman to witness Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares compete in their men's doubles first-round match on court 14 against US player Nicholas Monroe and Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

How's Queen Elizabeth?

Meanwhile, the government has announced that Queen Elizabeth would bestow the country's highest civilian honor on the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) in acknowledgment of health professionals' efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as per SCMP. The award of the George Cross, which is the civilian equivalent of the Victoria Cross for outstanding military heroism in the United Kingdom, comes amid a backlash from medical professionals over remuneration and working conditions in the NHS, which has been strained by the pandemic.

While Boris Johnson's administration has frequently commended NHS workers' efforts, even establishing a weekly clap for carers during the initial wave of the virus, it has been chastised for merely giving them a 1% pay increase. The NHS was already under pressure before the pandemic arrived, having to deal with one of Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, which resulted in almost 128,000 fatalities and nearly five million infections.

