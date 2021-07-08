As of Tuesday, a Change.org petition has garnered nearly three million signatures, urging the government to deliver a fourth stimulus check. After the residual impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic linger, struggling Americans are petitioning the Congress and President Joe Biden to pour more money into the economy.

According to Change.org, a multitude of Americans demanding not only a fourth stimulus, but a regular flow of relief cash signed a petition requesting a $2,000 per month payout for each adult American and another $1,000 for each child. The petition has been given the hashtag #moneyforthepeople and has risen to one of the platform's top spots.

More Americans urged for a fourth stimulus check

Stephanie Bonin, one of the larger petitions' creators, told Newsweek, "We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water." After the University of Michigan released study results analyzing the stimulus checks, finding that they resulted in lower rates of food insecurity and financial instability, some legislators in Congress, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), expressed support for additional stimulus checks in a recent tweet.

Other members of Congress have also encouraged the Biden administration to approve more aid. According to Newsweek, five smaller Change.org petitions seeking monthly payments have lately gained steam online.

In May 2020, the Senate suggested establishing a recurring program that puts money in Americans' pockets. CNBC reports that's when then-Senator Kamala Harris of California teamed up with former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts to introduce a bill guaranteeing a sum of $2,000 per month for each individual and up to $10,000 per family until the pandemic subsided.

Although the demand looks to be declining, there is no proof or indication that President Biden or the Congress will seek a fourth stimulus check. When asked about the possibility of another wave of help as part of Biden's $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was noncommittal. Last month, the president chimed, emphasizing the impact of the funds on cash-strapped Americans.

Biden plans for recurring stimulus checks till 2025

The White House and Congress continue to plan and implement budgetary excess, while the Federal Reserve continues to inflate nominal prices and devalue debt. With a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment on the way, the economy's nominal growth will be overstated, tightening the labor market even more.

Despite this, Joe Biden is out today promoting his "Build Back Better" plan, which includes a slew of new "relief" payments. He advocated for the expansion of "child tax credits" till 2025, as per Forbes.

This means that a family with an income of about the median will pay no federal income tax, and that is not even credit. It is a direct stimulus payment. Those who do not pay taxes will receive and will continue to receive direct payments, therefore it is not considered a "tax" credit.

Per Forbes, the "stimulus" of direct payments has been concealed as Covid relief, but it has always been a calculated move to push forward universal income. This means that wages will continue to rise, thus resulting in labor shortages and inflation.

