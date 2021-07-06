Figures from June's jobs report show large numbers of Americans remain unemployed, which gives hopes for a fourth stimulus check. Since the beginning of the pandemic, households have received three rounds of stimulus payments; and President Joe Biden has yet to announce whether the fourth round of extra cash would appear in bank accounts.

According to AS, the number of Americans classified as "long-term unemployed" increased by 233,000 to four million in June, after falling by more than 430,000 in May. This category includes those who have been jobless for at least 27 weeks.

In June, 850,000 jobs were created for the economy, bringing the unemployment rate to 5.9%. The rate remained mostly constant since May.

If the rate remains unchanged until summer, some experts believe the US economy will be unable to sustain all of the people who lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts, on the other hand, are skeptical that Biden would propose a fourth round of stimulus payments.

Joe Biden has not suggested a fourth stimulus check, but the door has not been fully shut. Biden might be convinced to propose another tranche of more funding, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

However, if you're looking for additional payment to help you pay your obligations and get out of debt, more federal funds may already be available. According to MoneyWise through Yahoo, here are a few options for getting what amounts to a new stimulus check without waiting for Congress to enact new legislation.

Monthly stimulus checks for families

Under a temporary extension of the child tax credit, the IRS will begin sending monthly payments to roughly 39 million people on July 15. The enhanced credit, which was included in President Joe Biden's stimulus package in March, provides families with $250 per month for each child aged 6 to 17 and $300 for each child younger than 6 for the rest of the year.

For 2021, the checks will offer half of the credit. The remainder will be refunded to parents when they pay their taxes next year. If your family filed a tax return this year, the IRS should have enough information to automatically send your child credit payments.

Stimulus payments for renters

Congress authorized a total of $46.6 billion in immediate assistance for renters who can't afford their rent in the two most recent pandemic relief acts - one enacted in March and another signed in December. The level of assistance offered to renters, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, is "unprecedented."

If you can prove that the pandemic has affected your ability to pay rent or utilities, and you're at risk of being homeless, you may be eligible for assistance. Renters can get up to 18 months of help to pay both past and future rent obligations. More than 400 state and local entities are distributing the cash.

Relief assistance for homeowners

Although the pandemic ushered in ultra-low mortgage rates, which have helped some homeowners save money by refinancing, many others are still struggling to make their mortgage payments. If you're having problems keeping up with your mortgage payments and are worried about delinquency or foreclosure, the government can help.

In March, Biden's stimulus package established a $10 billion homeowner relief fund, with each state receiving at least $50 million. You can apply for funds through the housing agency in your state.

To be eligible for a portion of the money, you must show that you are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. You're eligible if your income is less than 150 % of the area's median income and your loan debt is less than $548,250.

Will there be a fourth stimulus check?

Many people are still struggling financially as a result of the pandemic, and they have joined appeals for further stimulus checks. There are calls for not only a fourth but a fifth additional relief payment, as per The Sun.

Millions of people have signed a petition on Change.org calling for recurring $2,000 stimulus payments. It is one of the most popular petitions on the platform, with the hashtag #moneyforthepeople.

Its author has set a goal of three million signatures for the petition. Congress is being asked to grant payments of $2,000 per adult and $1,000 each child, according to the petition.

It claims that the payments are required regularly since American households are still struggling to pay their rent and support their family. It states that some families are "deeply struggling" as a result of the lack of more stimulus payments.

