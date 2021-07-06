Gwen Stefani has recently confirmed that she tied the knot to country musician Blake Shelton, with whom she was in a relationship for five years, over the weekend. The couple first met on the American version of "The Voice." They held a marriage ceremony on Saturday at Shelton's sprawling Oklahoma ranch.

In 2020, Shelton and Stefani allegedly called off their wedding plans. The postponement was not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple reportedly faced a series of problems and could not come to terms on anything.

Here is a relationship timeline frought with hurdles that the couple had to overcome before walking the aisle:

1. July 20, 2015 - Shelton and Miranda Lambert Divorce

One of the several surprising divorces were the country music's king and queen calling it quits following four years of getting hitched. According to representatives for the former married pair, "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues." They kindly appealed for privacy and regarding the personal matter, reported ET.

2. Aug. 3, 2015 - Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Divorce



After 13 years of being together, the former married rocker pair settled their divorce by late October with joint custody of their three kids, Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo. According to the pair in a statement, although the two of them have come to the mutual decision that they will no longer be partners in marriage, they will remain partners in parenthood. They are also committed to jointly raise their three children in a healthy and happy environment.

3. December 2017 - Stefani Threatened to Break Up With Shelton Due to His Oklahoma Ranch

Pop singer Stefani needs to take care of her hair in a distinct way. Therefore, Shelton had to make some alterations to his Oklahoma ranch to provide the water for her hair.

Stefani narrated the funny story. The water in the ranch is out of a well. She threatened to end relationship with Blake if he does not put soft water into the system because she is not going to have any hair anymore because it is going to break. Eventually, they had the soft water, reported Cheatsheet.

4. February 2020 - Cool-Off

The pair was spending time apart since they would be performing in different states at the same time. Although the decision was mainly professional, a source claimed that it dawned on the couple that there was a need for a breathing space between them, reported International Business Times.

5. 2020 Pandemic Period - Feeling Suffocated With Each Other

According to a source, following the couple's spending of time together in quarantine, they felt trapped or suffocated. Shelton reportedly became dreary and stressed out that he would go for long walks to relax.

It was also claimed that the couple has been feuding over $13.2 million Encino mansion and their $250 million prenup.

