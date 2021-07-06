A self-proclaimed former Disneyland employee said in a TikTok post that there was no possibility of anyone dying while within the theme park's grounds, a claim that was quickly put to rest as the idea was already proven false beforehand.

While Disneylands around the world are considered to be the happiest places on Earth where dreams come true, the idea of someone dying within the park's walls is a ghastly sight. The TikTok user who claims it is impossible to die in a Disneyland resort has fueled the bizarre conspiracy theory with his online post.

Happiest Place on Earth

More than half a million people watched @Tcruznc's TikTok video that went viral shortly after being uploaded on the social media platform. In the clip's caption, the user said that Disney made sure no one can die within the park's grounds even if they wanted to.

The man claimed to have a picture of him working at a Disneyland park in Orland, adding that in the history of the theme park, no one has ever died and no one ever will. He said that the park cannot keep its title as the happiest place on Earth if someone died there, Mirror reported.

The user also recollected the day the picture was taken and described it as a "super hot day." He shared about an incident where one man collapsed and an emergency services arrived at the scene to assist the customer. He said that a doctor nearby was attending to him before the emergency crew arrived.

He said that throughout the incident, the man who collapsed was not breathing as medical professionals continued to perform CPR to try and revive him. He added the man was left lifeless for 15 minutes before the park came in to help him and stretcher him out.

The man said he wondered what employees were thinking trying to save a man who was guaranteed to be dead. However, he said that a park manager said no one dies at Disney World because medical personnel will continue to try and resuscitate victims until they are taken off the property where they are pronounced dead.

No one Dies at Disneyland

However, the myth has already been debunked previously as it stems from the difference between the time of physical death and declared dead. Paramedics are required to continue providing life-saving measures until a person is transported to a medical facility before being declared dead, Snopes reported.

This leads to the confusion that Disneyland is trying to avoid having a victim, whether accidental or intentional, be declared dead on park grounds by moving them out of the property before the declaration is made.

But there have already been declared deaths within the park's grounds, with one incident from 1984 being detailed in an article. The reports said that a man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman and a two-year-old child lost their lives while on their way to the hospital. The incident had two survivors, a three-year-old girl, and a five-year-old boy who were reportedly transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The deaths were the result of a plane crash in the EPCOT parking lot.



