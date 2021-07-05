Anthony Fauci said on Sunday over 99 percent recorded COVID-19 fatalities in June were not vaccinated. He said the loss of lives could be alleviated.

According to the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, "If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable. I mean, obviously there are going to be some people, because of the variability among people and their response to vaccine, that you'll see some who are vaccinated and still get into trouble and get hospitalized and die," reported The Hill.

Underrated Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Benefit

A least heralded benefit of a coronavirus vaccine is that it could not merely help prevent you from contracting the virus. It could also diminish the impact if you do contract it through a "breakthrough" infection.

According to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, at the previous week's White House COVID Press Briefing, "Preliminary data from a collection of states over the last six months suggest 99.5% of deaths from COVID-19 in these states have occurred in unvaccinated people. Our authorized vaccines provide protection against the circulating variants in this country, including Delta vaccination," reported Eat This, Not That.

Fauci said that we have a formidable enemy in COVID-19 and yet we do have a countermeasure that is very effectual. He added that is the reason why it is all the more devastating why it is not being entirely implemented in the United States, reported CBS Fox 59.

Fauci cites the reasons for antagonism to the vaccine by a number of Americans, whether it is "fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science" and "ideological." He said the US does have the arsenal to combat the pandemic. He is asking the public to put aside such differences and recognize that the common enemy is COVID-19.

He has taken both doses but remarked that he would consider wearing a face mask in parts of the nation with low levels of inoculation and rising caseloads of the virus. During the White House press briefing by the COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials on July 1, he said the best way to shield yourself against the virus and its variants is to be fully inoculated.

The country has made progress in its immunization effort. However, it did not reach President Joe Biden's goal of having 70 percent of American adults at least partially vaccinated by the 4th of July. As of Sunday, 67.1 percent of US adults received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 47.4 percent of the total population of the nation is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

