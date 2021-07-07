One of these condemnable activities is the annual food market, which served dogs. This made the celebrity Ricky Gervais call those responsible for the act.

All these shocking sights were revealed by the Sun that reported about a farm specializing in dog meat slaughter of dozens of canines for a 10-day festival in Guangxi, China.

One of the reports said that puppies and older dogs were made meat by getting boiled and beaten till dead. Then, its fur was scorched off with a blow torch. After this preparation, dogs were ready for any style of dish to be cooked by local chefs.

Dogs were slain for food

The Human Society International said as many as 10 to 20 million dogs are slaughtered for meat in China per year.

According to PETA VP of International Programmes Mimi Bekhechi, the event was very shameful, adding it might be a pandemic petri dish waiting to happen, noted the Scottish Sun.

Her organization asks the public to ignore the event and not to give money to continue the monumental suffering of these animals, adding to stop support anything that leads to animal pain, all over the world.

Miss Bekhechi told the outlet that dogs suffer terribly from this celebration, but other animals do experience the same pain in unpalatable animal slaughter festivals. These include hogs, chickens, cows, ducks, and other animals that were slain for food as well.

Read also: British Woman Seriously Injured After her Twin Fights Off Savage Crocodile in Mexican Lagoon

China is not the only place with such horrific festivals, there are more of these utterly Barbaric events.

Other Events That Slaughter Animals for Celebrations

One such festival happens in Medinaceli, Spain, every second week of November per year.

Called Toro Jubilo or the Fire Bull festival, it is done to celebrate the 800-year reign of the Moors in Spain, during 1942, cited by the Independent.

The celebration involves tying a bull. Tarballs are put on its horns.When set on fire, the bull will be in frenzy. This causes fear and makes the animal act unpredictably.

In Hanoi, those living in Nem Thuong will do the bloody festival and ceremonial killing to get "Good Luck." It has been done for eight centuries when it recalls how General Doan Thuong sacrificed two hogs for feeding soldiers protecting the land.

Two hogs will be readied by locals to be given a bath and dye red before the ceremonial slaughter. Animals will be hogtied and paraded with their executioner carrying a large ax.

When it is time, the two hogs are tied and positioned, next their throats will be slit. People will dip money in the pig's blood for luck, said PETA.

On the day, the animals are strung up, alongside their executioner, who carries a large blade.

Another festival is the Gadhimai which lasts for two days, that happens once in five years. According to Animal Equality, 3,203 buffalos with other lives stock were killed four years before it was outlawed. The animals were hacked to death, but suffering was prolonged for some.

These unpalatable animal slaughter festivals are still held as cultures cannot let them go. But, PETA hoped there will an end to it.

Related article: Zookeeper Fatally Wounded As He Tried to Escape Rogue Siberian Tiger That Leapt From Its Cage

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.