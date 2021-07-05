The Palace of Helfta is located in Eisleben, in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt where scientists have begun excavation on the old structure. During this time, these churches were one of the centers of the medieval world that featured architecture inspiring awe for the faithful.

Historians say the church was used more than five centuries before it was forgotten. It was built in 968 AD(Anno Domini) which was dedicated to a 6th-century French queen, Saint Radegund. She is known to start a female monastery, under the patronage of her spouse Clotaire I's and one of his six wives. But she never had children, reported the Daily Mail.

A final resting place for nobility

On the excavation site were 70 graves and stone tombs unearthed by the scientists, they concluded it was where aristocrats in the region were all buried. This is the conclusion reached after the graves were examined.

Under the reign of Otto the Great, a German king is the start of the Holy Roman Empire that held power over most of Central Europe from 962 AD to 1806 AD. Otto the king, later was crowned as the first emperor of the empire, cited the Daily Advent.

What was the Holy Roman Empire?

By definition the Holy Roman Empire was coined after the fallen Roman empire because its goal was to restore Catholicism as the only faith in the entire empire. Also its goal is to subdue the rise of Protestants in the Middle Ages. The Royal Palace of Helfta constructed by Otto the Great was part of this goal.

Otto the Great built many lavish churches in Central Europe as his power spreads. One of these is the Royal Palace of Helfta, which served as a place of worship in Germany during that period.

Although according to the project manager Felix Biermann in Zenger, it was less immense with a 66-foot wide structure that functions as a mini-cathedral just like the bigger ones.

Demolished in the protestant reformation

In five centuries or mor, the church was glorifying the Catholic religion, but the empire declined in time that led to the Protestant Reformation period as the Western Church branched into Protestantism. This split of the church signaled the end of dominance by the Catholics.

The start of the reformation began in 1571, when German monk and professor, Martin Luther published his 95 theses on the castle church located in Wittenburg, noted Granthshala.

He said that a reformed church is needed, and stressed that individual salvation can only be achieved by faith in Christ and God's grace based on his writings. The focus of works was not right but immoral, which was what the church did.

What needed to be removed were pilgrimages, selling indulgence to be forgiven, and give prayers to many saints that Luther disagreed with.

According to Voltaire of the French Enlightenment called the Holy Roman Empire was not holy, or Roman, not even an empire.

A look into the past

Finding the German church built by Otto gave a sneak peek into the Ottoman empire. Scientists found dozens of artifacts that came from the 14th to 15th century, that were coins and a tiled stove, including personal items with a bell shard broken off.

The Royal Palace of Helfta constructed by Otto the Great is another relevant discovery about medieval Europe.

