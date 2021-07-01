Metropolis is found in western Turkey and was called "The City of the Mother Goddess" when the Roman Empire still existed.

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry's Department revealed the discovery this month of a statue from the Roman epoch. What they found was a female wearing robes but the head and arms are not present, a post on Twitter said, according to the Daily Mail .

2021 yılı kazılarımız sürüyor. İzmir, Torbalı, Metropolis Antik Kenti kazılarından 1800 yıllık bir kadın heykeli... @muzeler_dairesi @ttkgovtr pic.twitter.com/iS113nNUo2 — Kazılar Dairesi Başkanlığı (@kazilar_) June 11, 2021

According to the publication Art News, the missing parts must have been attached separately. More excavation is needed to reveal the identity of the figure itself, said the researchers. The current dig is done with the partnership of the ministry and Celal Bayar University in Manisa.

The name Metropolis or Grecian for "mother state" was given to several cities, this one is located in Western Turkey at the Torbali municipality, twenty-five miles from modern Izmir, the third biggest city.

Humans had been living in the country for the last 8,000 years from the stone age period.

An ancient melting pot when Hittites were living the region, during the Bronze Age or Puranda, Hittites were part of the histories of the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, and lastly the Ottoman empire age. The archaic statue without a head from Turkey's ancient city Metropolis is one of the artifacts.

Founding of the Mother City

Greek had settled in this part of Turkey and established Metropolis during 300 B.C., it has a feminine name but had the distinction of having only two temples that worshiped Ares. He was the God of War and having his temple there was odd.

This statue was made in the Roman-dominated Metropolis, in the period of empire-controlled Anatolia. It was the part of Turkey that lay on the Asian continent.

According to Ptolemy, a scientist and philosopher, the archaic town is the most important post for trading in Lydia. It lay in the middle of ancient trade routes between Smyrna and Ephesus.

The start of the excavation work was in the 1970s.Later, Metropolis was discovered and researchers examined the city in the middle 1980s.

Archeologists have come across priceless artifacts which are more than 11,000 pieces from the start of the project. Found on the site are coins, pottery, glass, even ivory and metal objects.

Serdar Aybek, a Celal Bayar University archaeologist said the city has been in existence and has dated back to prehistory, he told Turkish media last January of the find. It was confirmed by an English report on Arkeonews.

One explanation for the prosperity of the area is that it is close to the Küçük Menderes River. It is one of the places long settled by mankind.

The best relic of the era is a Hellenistic marble seat of honor uncovered in the outdoor theater and its many baths with statues of Zeus and Thyke, goddess of good luck. A complex of Roman buildings with a gymnasium, government building, even shops, galleries, and public toilets were also found there.

Also seen is a water storage via four large interlocking cisterns that had a capacity of 600 tons of water, inside the city acropolis about a year ago. Later it declined as time went by, like the cisterns which became rubbish dumps.

Despite the decline, an archaic statue without a head from Turkey's ancient city Metropolis, still showed what majesty the ancient city had.

