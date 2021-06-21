A group of parents submitted six face masks to a lab at the University of Florida. After the testing, the expertrs discovered the existence of 11 harmful pathogens on the masks.

Parents raised health concerns regarding longer use of face masks

As reported in The Epoch Times, parents in Gainesville, Florida, sent six face masks; five of which were worn by children aged 6 to 11 for five to eight hours at school, and one was worn by an adult. The facemasks were analyzed at the University of Florida's Mass Spectrometry Research and Education Center for the possible presence of contaminants.

The parents were concerned and worried as they witnessed their children wearing face masks throughout the school day in 90-degree Fahrenheit weather.

Three of the six face masks were surgical, two were cotton, and one was polyester gaiter. The control samples for the study were non-worn masks and a t-shirt worn at school.

Read Also: 10 Most Common Mistakes When Using Face Masks

Result of the study

Based on the results of the lab test, five of the masks were infected with parasites, fungus, and germs. One was discovered to contain a virus capable of causing a deadly systemic illness in cattle and deer. The others were bacteria that can cause ulcers, acne, and strep throat, per Rational Ground.

Three of which were detected with severe pathogenic and pneumonia-causing germs. Half of the masks had one or more types of pneumonia-causing germs on them. One-third of the samples tested positive for one or more types of meningitis-causing bacteria. Also, one-third of the samples tested positive for hazardous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

The dangerous pathogens that were found during the lab test are as follows:

Sepsis

Pneumonia

Tuberculosis

Keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis

diphtheria

Legionnaires' disease

food poisoning

causes Lyme disease

pneumonia, bloodstream infections, meningitis, UTIs-resistant to antibiotics

severe infections-high morbidity rates

meningitis, sepsis

CDC's guidelines on the use of face masks

Despite evidence indicating that children are little impacted by COVID-19 and are not super-spreaders of the virus, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that children should continue to wear masks and maintain social distance until they can be vaccinated, according to a published article in NTD News.

Masks are no longer needed in "outdoor sections of a conveyance (such as a ferry or the top deck of a bus)," according to the revised guidelines issued on June 17. Meanwhile, fully vaccinated people may continue normal activities just like before the pandemic without wearing masks or maintaining physical distance, unless mandated by federal or state legislation.

Two weeks after receiving their second dosage of a messenger RNA vaccine or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, people are deemed completely immunized. On the other hand, the CDC provided no advice to individuals who had recovered from COVID-19 and had natural immunity.

Related Article: Cloth Face Masks Offer Zero Protection From Virus, Study Shows

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.