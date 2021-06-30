A new report claims Bill Gates is an office bully who dismissed diversity initiatives as attempts to "destroy" Microsoft. Gates was also reportedly observed lying on top of a woman at a work function.

"Having a meeting with Bill was basically an opportunity to get shouted at, so I tried to avoid it," a former Microsoft executive told Insider on the condition of anonymity, Daily Mail reported

According to the report, Gates would reportedly follow his staff by memorizing their car plates. Certain Microsoft employees who spoke to Business Insider supported Gates, with one claiming that he "yelled at everyone the same" but that she admires his honesty. However, she admits that his managerial style intimidates some people.

Bill Gates rejects diversity ideas from Microsoft employees

Per Business Insider, former Microsoft board member Maria Klawe accused Gates of rejecting diversity initiatives during profanity-filled board sessions in the 2010s. "Are you trying to effing destroy the company?" Gates would reportedly respond when board members proposed exploring more diverse candidates for future leadership jobs.

Other Microsoft employees linked at least some of his unusual conduct to awkwardness. One former CEO said that Bill Gates doesn't know how to laugh or interact with people.

The revelation about Gates' behavior comes as the world's fourth richest man is navigating a tumultuous divorce from his 27-year-old wife. It was not a surprise when Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May, especially when allegations of Gates' extramarital affairs surfaced.

In 2019, a Microsoft engineer submitted a letter to the company's board of directors saying that she had been in a sexual relationship with Bill Gates, prompting the company's board to launch an internal inquiry. Gates resigned from the board of directors a few months later.

Following the announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce in May, rumors of his alleged extramarital relationships surfaced, as did worries about the nature of his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

People blame Bill Gates for Warren Buffet's resignation

On the other hand, Warren Buffett, a trustee who has contributed more than $27 billion to Bill and Melinda Gates' Gates Foundation for 15 years, announced his resignation on Wednesday, June 23. Buffett's exit comes as the foundation struggles to regain its footing following the turbulence caused by Bill and Melinda's divorce.

Even after their divorce, Bill and Melinda have stated that they would continue to manage the foundation together. Buffett contributed half of his Berkshire Hathaway shares to charity, donating a total of $4.1 billion to five charities.

The new announcement comes just weeks after Buffett was chastised for allegedly avoiding taxes, saying he keeps his wealth in Berkshire Hathaway stock and does not pay a dividend. Buffet did not explain his decision to leave the Gates Foundation.

After stories of Bill Gates' behavior at work, questions were raised, as per MEAWW. It was recently revealed that Microsoft Corp. board members decided in 2020 that it was not suitable for Gates, the company's co-founder, to sit on the board as they probed the billionaire's alleged improper romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee.

