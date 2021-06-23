It has been reported in the media that Google gave funds for the research done by Wuhan-linked scientist Peter Daszak and his foundation for more than a decade. Google.org, the tech giant's charitable arm, allegedly financed the research and studies conducted by Daszak and his New York-based EcoHealth Alliance.

Through its president, Peter Daszak, the Google-backed EcoHealth Alliance allegedly played a crucial part in the cover-up of COVID-19's origins. The Wuhan-linked scientist was a World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 investigative team member. Despite growing support for the allegation initially made on Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast in early January 2020, Daszak encouraged efforts to debunk the Wuhan lab origin theory of the COVID-19.

Google's charity funds EcoHealth Alliance

A report in the National Pulse details the allegations. Some believe that leading world scientists and intelligence officials' left-wing websites are posing as "fact checkers" who continue to label the lab theory "false." They also allege that Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also directed thousands of dollars to EcoHealth Alliance's research partner, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to study "killer" bat coronaviruses.

Since 2010, Google, the company's charity arm, has also sponsored studies by EcoHealth Alliance experts, notably led by Peter Daszak. A 2010 study on bat flaviviruses, which identifies Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance Vice President Jonathan Epstein as authors and acknowledges Google for financing, demonstrates the decade-long link. Daszak's 2014 study on henipavirus spillover also admits that Google partially funded it.

According to a former political advisor Steve Hilton, the latest investigation detailing Google and USAID-funded Wuhan scientist Peter Daszak's viral studies for over a decade has discovered one of the "biggest scandals" of our time. During an appearance on "Fox News Primetime," Hilton said, "It's honestly one of the biggest scandals for, I don't know, a hundred years. I can't think of a bigger one."

Read Also: Elon Musk's Starlink Expects To Provide Fast Internet to The Whole World by September

Google, Daszak's financial ties add to mounting concerns on COVID-19 origins

The revelation further adds to his view that Big Tech was personally engaged in putting an end to discussion about COVID-19's origins and other concerns, said Hilton. As the lab-leak theory gains momentum among health professionals and lawmakers, Hilton explained that Google has been working around the clock to squash that explanation and attempt to lead people towards what they dub as the natural origin theory, for which there is practically zero evidence.

Google.org, the Skoll Foundation, and the US Agency for International Development were acknowledged in the study. It also recognized the generous support of the American people through the USAID Emerging Pandemic Threats PREDICT program, according to the acknowledgment section of the study.

Peter Daszak was mentioned in a 2015 study on herpes, and Google.org was credited for its support, Daily Mail reported. EcoHealth Alliance researchers recently published a report on a 2018 study that examined 'perceptions associated with transmission of pathogens with pandemic potential in highly exposed human populations at the animal-human interface.'

It was made possible by Google's funding, the report noted. Daszak was one of 28 experts from across the world tasked to determine the best course of action in the event of a pandemic. Worldwide leading personalities in public health, diplomacy, economics, philanthropy, and politics made up the panel.

Related Article: Lawsuit That Accuses Google of Gender Pay Discrimination Granted With Class-Action Status



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.