This young woman passing years ago is remembered with a poem carved on the church floor. Since her death a long time ago, her story has endured to Dartmoor's present.

Unfortunate young woman

Mary was supposedly slain on the day of her nuptials. Legend says she was shot by a rejected suitor on the church steps right after her wedding. It forever left an imprint on the town, and even newlyweds would try to appease the perceived curse to this day by placing flowers on her grave, reported the Mirror UK.

Mary's story began to spread after her death in 1641 on October 11, Chagford where she lived. Her tale still haunts Dartmoor as a tale told in modern times.

According to accounts, the young woman was married at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel. After their vows, the couple was greeted by well-wishers. Out of nowhere, a gunshot rang during the young bride's happiest moment, and it ended the few moments of wedded bliss, noted Devon live.

The shot hit her above her heart, with a small speck spreading quickly to leave her white wedding gown stained crimson. Mary fell down.

The events were quick and she died from the wound. her spouse became a widower in seconds with a few minutes being married. He held onto Mary on the church's stone steps.

Who killed Mary Whiddon?

No one was caught for her untimely death, but suspicions arose that the culprit was a suitor who was spurned by her. However, it was never proven. The Curse of Mary Whiddon from Chagford started on this day.

Read also: India Mass Burial Site of COVID-19 Victims Along Ganges River Revealed by Drone Video

The former suitor did not accept getting turned down and was later heard talking bitterly about getting turned down by the young woman. He was convinced they were the perfect match, as he would tell others.

Many thought her suitor would stop talking about getting refused when Mary got married. They expected all the ill will towards the soon-to-be bride would end. However, on Mary's wedding day, he allegedly shot her and ended her life.

Her legend then began on the church steps in 1641 - with one pistol shot, or so the story goes.

Is it a false or real event?

After the murder of Mary Whiddon, the one who allegedly did it was never heard from again. Those from Dagmoor say it is a true story, but evidence that proves it to be real is not confirmed.

On her tomb that says she passed away a "matron, though yet a maid." This provides a clue to her identity but also makes her circumstances cryptic. "Maid" in the context of that time could mean that she was married, but still a virgin. The word "maid" as used in Devon can also mean young girl.

Church records of the marriage and death registers for this period in the 1600s are destroyed. One piece of evidence is a will from Mary Whiddon, which is undated, noted Today's UK News.

Her will says no husband. The unmarried name of Whiddon may mean she married a cousin. Her last will could be done before getting married. But despite the ambiguity of her life. her name lives to this day and a stone memorial is dedicated to her. The curse of Mary Whiddon from Chagford is like an old wives tale. It could be true or not, but some still believe.

Related article: Bride in India Unexpectedly Dies During Wedding, Sister Marries Groom Instead

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.