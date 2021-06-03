Surbhi, a bride in India, suddenly suddenly dropped dead wile she was being wed. She apparently had a heart attack and the doctor, who called to attend to her failed to revive her. However, the families of both bride and groom decided to go ahead with the celebration and had Surbhi's sister, Nisha, take her place and marry Manjesh Kumar instead.

The incident happened in Etawah City, Uttar Pradesh. Both bride and groom were done with giving garlands to each other, which is a part of a traditional Hindi ceremony, when it happened, reported Daily Mail.

While the wedding the wedding festivities were happening, Surbhi's body was placed in another room. She was later cremated.

Younger sister takes dead bride's place

Surbhi's uncle, Ajab Singh, said that it was a hard decision for the family to let Nisha take her place and continue with ceremony while still reeling from what just happened. While the family was saddened by the sudden death of Surbhi, the wedding could not be canceled.

Surbhi's brother, Saurabh, remarked that having his sister's body in the other room while Nisha was being prepared to replace her in the wedding in the other room made the whole thing unreal for him.

Saurabh said their family was confused with what to do with the situation, Galleon news reported. While the families were discussing what to do, someone suggested for Surbhi's younger sister Nisha to marry Kumar instead, and the decision was made without any objection from any family member, cited Newstral.

What prompted the decision to continue with the wedding

It could be that the bride's family was anticipating a dowry while the groom's family wanted to avoid the shame of having the groom end up with no bride on that day.

Guddi Devi, Surbhi's mother, made an emotional plea to let the wedding go ahead despite what happened to her daughter. Following the event, she is now being cared for by her son Gaurav.

Gaurav said that their mother felt bad and continues to mourn the sudden death of Surbhi, who was the eldest daughter. He added that his sister had so many plans and many things that she wanted to do with her life. He said that may she rest in peace.

Singh said that it was a decision that was unwanted but had to be done. He recalled the tragic wedding and still feels sad about it. Overall, the loss of Surbhi outweighs anything else the family has experienced.

