The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of frozen shrimp under many brand names over salmonella contamination concerns across the country.

The recall was issued by Avanti Frozen Foods, which sells products under many brand names and distributes them to major supermarket chains such as Whole Foods and Meijer. The products in question are frozen, cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp goods, which sometimes come with cocktail sauce.

According to FDA, out of an abundance of caution after six instances of salmonella poisoning, the company is withdrawing the pre-cooked frozen shrimp items, which are sold under nine different brands. Plastic pouches and trays of various sizes, ranging from 1 pound to 7 pounds, are among the recalled items.

Throw away or return to the store the salmonella contaminated shrimps

A food safety notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the shrimp recall indicates the products were distributed between late December 2020 and late February 2021. However, there may have been more for sale more recently. The FDA notice contains a complete list of recalled product names, lot codes, and expiration dates.

In a statement, FDA said that anybody who purchased one of these items should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund and contact Avanti for any additional concerns. The CDC also advises that any surfaces or objects that may have come into touch with the recalled items must be properly cleaned.

There have been six cases of salmonella illness linked to these shrimp items, including two hospitalizations. Fortunately, no deaths have been recorded. Illnesses were reported to have emerged in Arizona and Nevada between late February and late April 2021, SELF via MSN reported.

Routine FDA testing found salmonella infection in a different shipment of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti in March 2021. While the brand canceled the delivery and none of the goods were shipped out, the positive test suggested possible salmonella contamination of Avanti products.

The FDA said salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort. In young children, the elderly, and others with weaker immune systems, the organism can cause serious and occasionally fatal illnesses. Symptoms generally appear six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, and most individuals recover without treatment in four to seven days, as per ABC57.

What are the brands of the recalled frozen shrimp?

The shrimp that caused the illnesses have been removed from the stores since they have passed their expiry dates. Based on a report released by Newsweek via MSN, the following are the products under recall, along with their lot numbers:

Tail on, 2-pound pouch, 365 (Whole Foods store brand); codes 91AS/30HN/213 and 91AS/29HN/212B ; expiration dates 4/29/2022 and 4/30/2022.

Tail on - 16-ounce tray Chicken of the Sea ; 91AS/02UN/216 and 91AS/03UN/217; expiry dates 5/1/2022 and 5/2/2022.

91AS/02UN/216 and 91AS/03UN/217; expiry dates 5/1/2022 and 5/2/2022. Tail on, Honest Catch - 1-pound pouch ; Code 3150-GFF; expiration date 11/9/2022.

Code 3150-GFF; expiration date 11/9/2022. T ail off, Censea - 2-pound pouch ; Codes 140314D, 140315D, 140313D, 140316D; expiration dates 5/7/2022 - 5/10/2022.

Codes 140314D, 140315D, 140313D, 140316D; expiration dates 5/7/2022 - 5/10/2022. Tail on, CWNO - 7-pound pouch ; Codes 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207, 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C; expiration dates 1/23/2022; 1/24/2022; 2/6/2022; and 2/7/2022.

Codes 91AS/23HN/206B, 91AS/24HN/207, 91AS/06UN/220D, 91AS/07UN/221C; expiration dates 1/23/2022; 1/24/2022; 2/6/2022; and 2/7/2022. Tail on, Meijer - 1-pound pouch ; Codes 29720 49982, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737; expiration dates 10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022.

Codes 29720 49982, 30320 50736, 30520 49486, 29820 49982, 30220 50736, 30620 49486, 30920 50737, 31020 50737; expiration dates 10/22/2022, 10/23/2022, 10/27/2022, 10/28/2022, 10/30/2022, 10/31/2022, 11/3/2022, 11/4/2022. Tail on, Hannaford - 1-pound pouch; Codes AVF 31020 EF and AVF 30920 EF; expiration dates 10/25/2022 and 10/26/2022.

Codes AVF 31020 EF and AVF 30920 EF; expiration dates 10/25/2022 and 10/26/2022. Tail on, Waterfront Bistro (Safeway house brand) - 16-ounce tray; Codes 20305 and 20306; expiration dates 10/30/2022 and 10/31/2022.

- 16-ounce tray; Codes 20305 and 20306; expiration dates 10/30/2022 and 10/31/2022. Tail on, Open Acres - 1-pound pouch; Code 02572 0308 11 and 02572 0307 11; expiration dates 11/2/2022 and 11/3/2022.

