Tornadoes are deadly weather conditions that leave wreckage after it has passed an area. In Czechoslovakia, two districts suffered casualties and damage from such unexpected weather conditions.

Torn apart by extreme winds

In the districts of Breclav and Hodonin, a fearsome twister took the lives of five people, while 150 individuals needed medical attention from injuries suffered. Extreme winds that exceeded 150 mph caused all the chaos, reported The Sun.

Last Thursday, the storm struck without warning and ripped houses on its path. Roofs were blown away, and cars were strewn by the roadside. These towns looked like a warzone.

An emergency search and rescue operation was started in villages that needed assistance. Many of the locals were in shock and some were trapped in the flung debris, making rescue imperative.

Members of the Czech army were spread out to look for survivors. Search and rescue personnel used drones and infrared equipment to look for people still trapped in the debris.

The use of these specialized pieces of equipment gave the rescuers a greater chance of finding those in severe need of rescue. The monster twister tore up houses in the Czech Republic leaving debris, which made rescues more difficult.

More details about the natural calamity

There were 30,000 people left with no power after the twister caused damage to the power line or trees. According to the Czech Minister of the Interior, Jan Hamacek, it was a bad situation and resulted in the sad loss of lives. On Twitter, he said that all rescue units were on the move and going to Hodonin, where several districts have been ravaged by the tornado.

Obrovská katastrofa na Hodonínsku, navštívil jsem obce Hrušky a Lužice, hovořil se starostkou i starostou, zasahujícími hasiči a policisty. Nabídl jsem maximální možnou pomoc. pic.twitter.com/GErlYR43Mh — Jan Hamáček (@jhamacek) June 25, 2021

Included large rescue efforts are teams from Austria and Slovakia, on route to the designated disaster areas to assist the Czechs.

Areas struck were damaged and torn apart

There is footage made available that captured the natural disaster in Hodonin. Damaged buildings, tossed vehicles, and felled trees were seen. Fires also erupted from broken gas lines. It left the government struggling to conduct repairs and rescues.

More videos were posted on social media channels. They showed the monster twister's spinning black mass, as it destroyed everything on its path. The powerful wind going 200-mph had knocked down trees, which blocked a train route.

A spokesperson for emergency services, Michaela Bothova, addressed the public on live television, stating that 100-150 people were hurt, including children and the elderly, cited the Straits Times.

Hrusky's Mayor informed that half of the town was torn up and demolished. Dozens of injured were given treatment at the Hodonin Hospital.

Andreas Zenker of the Red Cross mentions his organization had dispatched 12 ambulances and a doctor to Horodin. He added that more were diverted to assist from Weinviertel, stressing the dire situation.

According to meteorologists, the tornado is classified as level three to four based on the Fujita scale. Damage will be from significant to severe it is indicated.

This monster twister tore up houses in the Czech Republic and is one of the most powerful seen in the Czech Republic's history.

