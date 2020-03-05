Tragedy struck Tennessee on early Tuesday as a tornado wreck havoc leaving in its wake about 25 people dead. The Nashville tornado wrecked building and took down power lines as it struck the areas. This happened just before voting started in Super Tuesday primaries.

The twister's arrival and the devastation caused destruction as it hit at exactly midnight in Nashville, the country's music state capital. All over, there was rubble and all sort of damage caused by the tornado in the populated district.

The scene shows utter chaos as residents were running to save their lives while homes were crashing down around them. Power was cut in many homes and left many locals with shatter domiciles due to the fury of the tornado as it hit everything in its path.

Television crews were greeted by cars that were piled up as the tornado picked them up. Other damages were aircrafts in the airport that were all smashed against each other at Nashville's John C. Tune Airport.

The Nashville Police Department sent aerial photos of buildings and roofs that were torned. Although many homes were wrecked, some houses escaped destruction from the tornado.

Governor Bill Lee wrote on Twitter, "In the hours ahead, we will continue deploying search and rescue teams, opening shelters across the state, and sending emergency personnel to our communities hit hardest,".

Police reported that two of the dead victims in Nashville were struck by debris thrown about, resulting to their instant death.

According to John Cooper, the mayor of Nashville, there are 150 people sent to medical centres, and almost 50 building fell onto itself, Nashville is where the heart of the US country music is at.

President Trump said in a message that all will be done to help those who were affected by the tornado in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) told the press, a series of severe storms have run through Tennessee causing catastrophic damage to the major structures. These are buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses that took the fury of the tornado, and were left in utter ruin as it passed.

According to authorities, the tornado damage was in the West and Middle Tennessee including downtown Nashville, where many were grossly affected by it.

A local resident related to the local Tennessean newspaper about what happened when the tornado struck. He said that after running out of the house, ten seconds later, his house exploded. The now homeless resident stand in front of his destroyed house.

John Cooper appealed on Twitter for assistance to Nashville and the devastated homesteads, saying that they are in need of help to get back up on their feet.

In a news conference, Cooper said that 15 voting stations had been damaged, which is less than 10% of the total. Tennessee is one of the 14 states to vote in the Super Tuesday primaries, wherein the winner will be the presidential nominee in November.

Many expressed concerns for the welfare of Nashville and other affected areas that were struck by the Nashville tornado. Any help given would be much appreciated by the residents.

