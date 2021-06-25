There remains a continued fascination with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship. Aniston recently guested with her "Friends" co-actors and real-life friends Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show." The conversation led to a small talk about her former husband of five years.

In September 2020, Pitt and Aniston publicly reunited when both participated in a fundraising table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," along with other big names like Matthew McConaughey and Morgan Freeman.

The Table Read Scene

In the table read, the two had to reenact a scene where Linda, played by Aniston, catches Brad, played by Pitt, having a private moment in the bathroom while fantasizing about her. The 1982 film reading served as a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief.

The "Friends" actress explained that she and Pitt are "buddies." Reflecting on the experience of the table read of the teen movie, Aniston described it as "absolutely fun" and she confirmed they are friends, reported Digital Spy.

Pitt and Aniston's marriage spanned from 2000 to 2005. While the world has been obsessed with their relationship, the two people themselves are not at all concerned. Pitt went on to start a relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-actor Angelina Jolie, tied the knot, and divorced.

According to the 52-year-old addressing radio star Howard Stern, "It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends. And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," reported Yahoo News.

In January 2020, the internet almost went wild when they were seen having a mini interaction backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards. A photo of Pitt holding onto Aniston's arm had people wondering if a recoupling could potentially be on the cards.

Aniston married actor Justin Theroux after her divorce from Pitt. However, they split in 2018 following over two years of marriage and almost seven years as a couple.

In this week's People Magazine cover narrative, Aniston stated that she would not try online dating, and getting remarried was not on her radar.

Aniston was keen to pour cold water on a probable reconciliation. When she gets asked regarding her reaction to her run-ins with Pitt at industry events, according to her, "It's hysterical, but what else are [people] gonna talk about?" reported Buzzfeed News.

Dane Cook, who hosted the live table read, aired his thoughts on the Pitt and Aniston's reunion in 2020 on "Better Together with Maria Menounos." He said they both locked in and what people witnessed was what they had hoped. He added it was just a nice engagement between two huge and very talented people.

