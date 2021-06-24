Iran said it thwarted a sabotage attack on an atomic energy agency building on Wednesday. The sabotage happened following Iran's slamming of Washington's blockage of dozens of Iranian media sites as being not helpful for ongoing nuclear discussions.

According to state television, the foiled sabotage attack targeted a building belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. They did not identify the operation's culprits.

Located Near Karaj

According to state media, the attack transpired near Karaj, an estimated 40 kilometers west of Tehran. Iran has gone through a series of suspected sabotage attacks targeting its nuclear program in the past few months, reported DW.

"On Wednesday morning, a sabotage operation against one of the (Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran) buildings was foiled" and the attack "did not cause any damage in financial or human terms," a broadcaster reported, per Dawn. The saboteurs were not able to execute their plan. There were no casualties or damage on the scene.

The news arose as discussions continue in Vienna between Tehran and world powers. The talks were aimed at reviving the hobbled 2015 nuclear deal, which was staunchly opposed by Israel, a country known to be at odds with Iran and a key ally of the US. The sabotage also came a day after the US Justice Department said it seized 33 Iranian government media websites. It alleged they were hosted on American-owned domains in contravention of sanctions, reported RTL.

Probing is underway to identify the perpetrators and to determine the facts surrounding the sabotage attack. There were rigid security precautions adopted, following similar acts of sabotage against Iranian nuclear scientists and sites.

Reports provided no further details on the nature of the sabotage or even information about the building.

In April 2021, Iran accused Israel of orchestrating a "small explosion" that hit its Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

Iran's outgoing President Hassan Rouhani cautioned on Wednesday that Washington's action was "not constructive" for the nuclear discussions. However, Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas also remarked there was a "good chance" of reviving the deal in the future.

The developments arrived days after ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran's new president, who has said he will not meet with US President Joe Biden.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization indicated the Karaj facility was founded in 1974. It oversees the bolstering of the quality of water, soil, livestock production, and agriculture using nuclear technology.

According to public radio, the "small explosion" that hit Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment was courtesy of the Mossad spy agency. It cited unnamed intelligence sources.

The 2015 nuclear deal vowed Iran sanctions relief in return for restrictions on its nuclear program. However, it was torpedoed three years later when former President Donald Trump unilaterally backed out from it and reimposed punishing sanctions. Iran in response later progressively stepped back from its own commitments under the negotiation.

