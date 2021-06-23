Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, on Tuesday shot down possibilities of discussion with the United States over their nuclear program. In a statement released through state media Korean Central News Agency, Yo-jong slammed U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for suggesting that there is a clear signal for both countries to discuss the North's nuclear program.

Kim Yo-jong's Dismissal

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Yo-jong said the United States may interpret the situation in North Korea in a way that would benefit itself, as reported by NBC News. She allegedly added that the wrong expectations of U.S. officials will result in them feeling greater disappointment in the end.

Shim Beomchul, an analyst with the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is not communicating any intention of discussing terms with the U.S. government unless it eases sanctions and offers other concessions.

However, the Biden administration has not signaled any intention of budging or removing sanctions on North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions unless the DPRK takes steps towards denuclearization.

Yo-jong's comment came just after Sung Kim, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea affairs, met with South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young. Both parties reinforced their commitment to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Food Crisis

North Korea has a history of seeking incentives before coming to the negotiating table. However, experts believe North Korea could willingly come to the table if it can no longer endure the food crisis.

In a rare statement made last week during a meeting with the ruling Workers' Party, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un warned about the "tense" food situation the country is experiencing. He blamed it on extensive flooding, the COVID-19 pandemic, and sanctions imposed by foreign countries.

The North Korean leader revealed how the nation's food situation was worsening as the agricultural sector was unable to meet its goals of producing enough grain. He added that the entire nation should focus its efforts on the farming aspects of the issue.

In the latest assessment of North Korea's food insecurity by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, the agency warned that households in the DPRK could experience significant lean periods between August and October if foreign aid doesn't resolve the crisis.

In the 1990s North Korea experienced famine that is believed to have killed two to three million people, according to The New York Times.

So far, there has been no sign that North Korea will face another deadly famine. However, market prices of basic food items, such as rice and bananas, have seen a sharp increase in prices in recent weeks.

Many essential goods, including medicine, have also become more scarce after North Korea closed its borders with China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Homeless children and families have also been forced to scavenge for food to stave off their hunger.

